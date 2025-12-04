HouseFacts Brings Homeownership Into the Digital Age With an All-in-One Platform for Property Organization, Planning, and Management

HouseFacts, a new Chicago-based home management platform, is bringing property ownership into the digital age by replacing scattered paperwork, email searches, and endless spreadsheets with one clean, intelligent hub. Announced this year, the platform helps people stay on top of everything that matters in their home. From documents and warranties to maintenance schedules, improvement history, expenses, and major systems. With tools like an AI-powered inbox, automated data extraction, personalized maintenance planning, multi-property support, and easy photo/video inventory, HouseFacts gives homeowners and professionals a clearer, simpler way to stay organized and make smarter decisions. Designed to bring calm to the chaos of homeownership, HouseFacts aims to be the modern operating system for any home, from a first purchase to a full portfolio.

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HouseFacts, a new digital home management platform introduced this year, is redefining how individuals and professionals manage property information. While nearly every aspect of modern life has gone digital, homeownership has remained stubbornly analog, relying on paper folders, scattered emails, and fragmented spreadsheets. HouseFacts fills this long-standing gap with a streamlined, intelligent system built for today's homeowners and the broader real estate ecosystem.