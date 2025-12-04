HouseFacts Brings Homeownership Into the Digital Age With an All-in-One Platform for Property Organization, Planning, and Management

HouseFacts, a new Chicago-based home management platform, is bringing property ownership into the digital age by replacing scattered paperwork, email searches, and endless spreadsheets with one clean, intelligent hub. Announced this year, the platform helps people stay on top of everything that matters in their home. From documents and warranties to maintenance schedules, improvement history, expenses, and major systems. With tools like an AI-powered inbox, automated data extraction, personalized maintenance planning, multi-property support, and easy photo/video inventory, HouseFacts gives homeowners and professionals a clearer, simpler way to stay organized and make smarter decisions. Designed to bring calm to the chaos of homeownership, HouseFacts aims to be the modern operating system for any home, from a first purchase to a full portfolio.
CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HouseFacts, a new digital home management platform introduced this year, is redefining how individuals and professionals manage property information. While nearly every aspect of modern life has gone digital, homeownership has remained stubbornly analog, relying on paper folders, scattered emails, and fragmented spreadsheets. HouseFacts fills this long-standing gap with a streamlined, intelligent system built for today's homeowners and the broader real estate ecosystem.
"Homeownership is one of the most expensive and emotionally significant parts of a person's life, yet the tools to manage it haven't evolved," said Andreas Georgiadis, Co-Founder and CEO of HouseFacts. "HouseFacts finally brings clarity, structure, and automation to a process that has historically been chaotic."
HouseFacts centralizes and organizes everything related to a property—documentation, maintenance, improvements, expenses, and historical records—into one clean digital hub. Key features include:
- A secure AI-powered email inbox for bills, estimates, warranties, receipts, and service updates
- Automated extraction and filing of vendor info, costs, dates, and categories
- A complete digital home profile, including appliances, materials, renovations, and major systems
- Maintenance reminders and logs to track repairs and upkeep
- AI photo/video inventory tools for insurance, estate planning, and emergency preparedness
- Cost basis and improvement tracking to support tax planning and resale strategies
- Multi-property support for second homes, rental properties, and managed portfolios
With HouseFacts, every detail of a home—notices, service calls, upgrades, appliances, records—lives in one place, always accessible and always organized.
Although designed with homeowners in mind, HouseFacts is already proving valuable across multiple industries and user groups:
- Homeowners & First-Time Buyers — Gain structure and confidence with a platform that makes complex decisions like repairs, budgeting, and organization far easier to navigate.
- Multi-Property Owners & Snowbirds — Manage multiple properties, out-of-state homes, and seasonal residences without juggling spreadsheets or paper folders.
- Real Estate Agents — Use HouseFacts to help sellers prepare for the market with organized records, repair history, and transparent improvement documentation.
- Estate Planners & Wealth Managers — Create clear documentation of assets, improvements, and home history, critical for estate administration and long-term planning.
- Property Managers — Centralize maintenance, documents, and communication across multiple client properties, reducing friction and improving service reporting.
- Insurance & Claims Professionals — Access clear visual documentation, warranties, and repair history—streamlining claims and preventing paperwork gaps.
HouseFacts bridges the information gap between homeowners and the professionals who support them. As digital transformation reshapes industries worldwide, HouseFacts stands at the forefront of modernizing one of the last untouched spaces: the home. "People have digital tools for banking, taxes, healthcare, and transportation," said Andreas Georgiadis. "HouseFacts brings that same level of organization and intelligence to homeownership, whether you're maintaining your first home, managing a portfolio, or preparing long-term plans for your family."
Media Contact
Elizabeth Kiselev, HouseFacts, 1 (872) 264-3039, [email protected], housefacts.co
SOURCE HouseFacts
Share this article