AAEA member new research in AEPP

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It has long been recognized that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) improves food security overall, but newly released research sheds light on which aspects of food security differ most between SNAP participants and low-income nonparticipants.

In the article "Household food security responses for SNAP participants and nonparticipants" Irma Arteaga from the University of Missouri along with Parke Wilde from Tufts University, explore if SNAP participants face particular food related hardships more frequently than low-income non-participants.

The authors say, "SNAP participants experienced different food-related hardships from low-income nonparticipants. Holding constant the overall level of food security, the biggest difference was this: SNAP participants were more likely than nonparticipants to worry food would run out and less likely than nonparticipants to have difficulty acquiring balanced meals."

