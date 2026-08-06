HouseMe.ai, the World's First AI Lifestyle Search Platform for Real Estate, Officially Launches in the United States

"No one has ever been able to search for real estate this way," said Nurit Coombe, Co-Founder of HouseMe.ai. "This is a fundamentally new category, using AI and real data to let buyers, sellers and agents customize their search around exactly what they need." Post this

"No one has ever been able to search for real estate this way," said Nurit Coombe, Co-Founder of HouseMe.ai. "This is a fundamentally new category, using AI and real data to let buyers, sellers and agents customize their search around exactly what they need. Buyers don't just want a listing anymore, they want to search for the lifestyle they seek. Now they can type in exactly that: a park nearby, a top-rated school within walking distance, a yard big enough for the dog, a kitchen that's already renovated, a pool, whatever matters to them, and HouseMe finds it. It reads intent, not just square footage. Bringing that to the U.S. market, and to my own backyard, is the opportunity of a lifetime."

HouseMe.ai launched in the Greater Toronto Area in June 2026 as a category-defining, AI-powered intelligence platform. The results validated the thesis almost immediately: within three weeks of its Canadian debut, the platform had drawn more than 40,000 unique visitors, Paige, HouseMe's AI assistant, and seen more than 15,000 listings viewed, adding up to over 300,000 total platform interactions.

"That momentum is the foundation for the U.S. expansion," said Peter Torkan, Co-Founder of HouseMe.ai. "It's the reason we're moving to a nationwide footprint, starting with the mid-Atlantic corridor."

The World's First AI Lifestyle Search Engine for Real Estate

Where legacy portals search by bedroom count and price, HouseMe.ai searches by lifestyle. Its natural-language engine lets buyers describe what they actually want and returns listings matched to that lifestyle, not just a filtered spreadsheet. It is, to date, the only platform of its kind: a true AI lifestyle search engine built specifically for real estate.

That intelligence is paired with a direct, real-time connection into regional MLS systems across the seven soft-launch states, an architecture competitors have not replicated. No other consumer-facing real estate app offers this depth of live MLS integration paired with conversational AI.

Reimagining a Home Before It's For Sale — or Before It's Bought

Among HouseMe's most distinctive tools is its visual renovation engine, which allows users to upload a photo of any room and generate a realistic before-and-after rendering: swap flooring, update a kitchen, remove clutter, even digitally clear snow from a yard. Where other platforms offer a handful of preset style filters, HouseMe's model supports open-ended, granular edits, arguably making it the most detailed home visualization and valuation tool available anywhere.

For sellers, that means testing capital improvements before spending a dollar — even a year out from listing, using the tool to explore comps and gauge what a renovation could return. For buyers, it means seeing a property's potential instead of just its present condition.

An Intelligence Report for Every Buyer, Seller and Agent — Free

Every HouseMe.ai search generates a full Intelligence Report, at no cost. At its foundation is the True Cost Calculator, providing a complete cost-to-close breakdown — transfer taxes, closing costs and monthly carrying costs — offering buyers a level of financial clarity rarely available at the start of their search. Complementing this is the AI Investment Thesis, which delivers broker-level analysis on each property, including financial summaries, key highlights and a clear, plain-language assessment of potential risks.

The report also includes the AI Valuation Score, the same first-of-its-kind feature that redefined transparency for Canadian buyers, now live in the U.S.: a public 0 to 10 fair-value rating assigned to every active listing. Paired with a Negotiation Strategy that generates data-backed offer recommendations, factoring in days on market, comparable sales and local conditions, buyers gain a powerful edge in how they evaluate and approach each opportunity.

Rounding out the report is the Area Market Pulse, delivering real-time neighborhood insights on pricing trends, inventory levels and market conditions, alongside a conversational AI interface that lets users ask questions about any listing in 97 languages, with near-instant response times.

For buyers, HouseMe delivers an educational edge: the data and confidence to write an offer like a seasoned professional. For sellers, it's a free way to stress-test ideas before committing capital. And for agents, it's a tool to validate their own market knowledge and bring clients a sharper, data-backed conversation — free to use, at any stage of the process.

Built By the Industry, For the Industry

HouseMe is built on a proprietary data infrastructure most consumer real estate platforms cannot replicate — the same architecture that powered its record-breaking Canadian debut, now extended into the U.S. That includes a direct connection into MLS systems spanning Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, dozens of AI-powered neighborhood profiles, and a conversational engine capable of processing natural language queries across 97 languages in under a second.

HouseMe.ai was founded by working luxury brokers — not outside technologists. That grounding in the day-to-day realities of high-stakes transactions is what shaped a platform built to answer the questions buyers and sellers actually ask — and to do it instantly, for free.

HouseMe.ai is now live and free to use across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, with a nationwide launch to follow. The platform is accessible at HouseMe.ai and can be downloaded through the App store.

Media Contact

Nurit Coombe, HouseMe.ai, 1 1 416-847-5288, [email protected], HouseMe.ai

SOURCE HouseMe.ai