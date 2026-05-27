HouseWhisper Launches Enhanced AI Capabilities Giving Personalized Outreach at Scale and Resurrect Dormant Leads to Supercharge Real Estate Teams

The new Lead Engine and Rules Engine give teams intelligent, automated outreach, while maximizing connection rates to agents

SEATTLE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HouseWhisper, the leading AI real estate platform, today announced a major expansion of its AI offerings, introducing two new capabilities, Lead Engine and Rules Engine that work in concert with its existing AI assistant to automate personalized outreach and lead nurturing, and maximizing the connection rate between potential buyers and sellers and agents, ensuring no leads slip through the cracks.

The expanded platform gives real estate teams a single, intelligent system for managing the full connection lifecycle, keeping pipelines full and active, routing leads to the right agents automatically, and ensuring every buyer and seller receives consistent, high-quality service.

The expansion comes at an exciting time for HouseWhisper. Since launching in 2025, the company has already brought more than 250 teams and 7,000 agents onto the platform.

Engaging contacts on behalf of the team

Lead Engine re-engages existing contact databases and all lead sources with AI-driven, one-to-one conversations tailored to each contact's profile, intent, and replies, automatically converting dormant leads into scheduled appointments and handing qualified prospects directly to agents, without adding headcount. The system's personalized outreach is designed to feel natural and human at every touchpoint.

"Real estate teams are sitting on a huge untapped opportunity in their databases and are losing money, and consumers are losing out when no one follows up at the right moment," said Luis Poggi, HouseWhisper founder and CEO. "But what I'm most excited about is the level of personalization we're providing. Each interaction is customized to the person and the system remembers details and resurfaces them at the right time in the conversation. This level of real-time personalization has never been available in real estate before."

Smarter routing and proactive team management

Rules Engine gives team leads real-time controls and analytics to manage pipeline health and agent performance from a single dashboard. Leads can be routed automatically by location, price range, language, agent availability, and ZIP code. Team leads can track agent response and connection rate, identify stalled leads, and intervene before opportunities are lost, while HouseWhisper's AI assistant continues to support agents throughout the process.

"One of the most important things we are bringing to the table is that once a buyer or seller wants to be connected or engaged with, we make sure they are connected to the right agent as soon as possible," Poggi added. "Immediacy wins in real estate and we want to ensure that we are helping agents win as much business as possible."

Pricing and availability

The expanded platform is now available to all new and existing HouseWhisper customers under their membership, they simply need to join the waitlist to be onboarded. HouseWhisper charges a monthly platform fee and customers only pay a referral fee when Lead Engine-nurtured leads close, keeping it low-risk and cost effective.

"There are countless routine tasks agents handle today that HouseWhisper can automate, so they can focus on the human side of the business," said Poggi. "Buying or selling a home is one of the most emotional and important decisions a person ever makes. We build AI to help the professional and the family get it right, together. The more we educate buyers and sellers on the process, and the more we free agents to guide them with full attention, the more confidently people make the most important decisions of their lives. That is the work."

Read more about the latest HouseWhisper platform updates here.

About HouseWhisper

HouseWhisper is the leading AI-powered platform built to solve one of real estate's biggest challenges, ensuring no lead slips through the cracks. Founded by former Zillow executives, HouseWhisper launched its first product in 2025 and gives real estate teams a single intelligent system for managing the full client lifecycle, from first contact to close. HouseWhisper doesn't just remind agents what to do, it does the work for them, with real-time personalization never seen in real estate before. With no installs, no new apps, and no complex onboarding, HouseWhisper runs behind the scenes to automate busywork, personalize outreach at scale, and keep pipelines full, so agents can focus on the human side of real estate. HouseWhisper has brought more than 250 teams and 7,000 agents onto the platform and raised nearly $10 million.

For more information, visit www.housewhisper.ai.

Media Contact

Amanda Woolley, HouseWhisper, 1 3603191738, [email protected], www.housewhisper.ai

SOURCE HouseWhisper