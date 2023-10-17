Houston-based Tech Leader AMSYS Hires Industry Veteran John Rohrer as VP of Enterprise Sales

"We are all excited to welcome John on board," states AMSYS CEO & Founder Khalid Parekh. "He has the experience and skills necessary to help take the company to the next level of expansion!" Tweet this

John Rohrer has over 23 years of experience working in technology, with roles in Sales, Solution Engineering, and Business Development. He recently served as Sr. Account Executive at Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group for nearly 8 years!

AMSYS is highly focused on driving strategic initiatives like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Datacenter Modernization and Cloud Smart Platforms.

Starting as a small break & fix shop in 2003, AMSYS has evolved into a multi-million-dollar organization. The firm has far outlasted the average start-up firm, only half of which survive their first five years. AMSYS provides IT services to enterprises ranging from 25 users to several thousand, mainly in the energy, health care and retail industries, as well as non-profit organizations.

In its 20th year, the firm continues to extend its expertise across multiple business sectors, including Energy, Technology, Finance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Seasoned teams of experts back all AMSYS Innovative Solutions work with decades of experience in their respective fields.

In addition, AMSYS Innovative Solutions prides itself as a long-term business partner based on integrity, honor, and mutual gain. All AMSYS Innovative Solutions decisions are made keeping in mind the prosperity of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, or partners.

