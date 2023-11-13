Houston Chronicle Names Network Funding, LP A Winner of the Top Workplaces 2023

Network Funding Receives Top Workplace Award in Houston Metro Area

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"This is our fourth consecutive year to be named as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle," says Network Funding President Matt Kiker. "This award is a reflection of the culture our business has worked to create and maintain as our employees were the judges."

Network Funding is a private residential mortgage lender is based in Houston, Texas with offices across the nation. The business and its employees work to help homebuyers and owners navigate financing options of purchasing or refinancing their property.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 146,000 homes at more than $30.1 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

