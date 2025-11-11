Houston Chronicle Ranks Network Funding, LP as a Top Workplaces 2025

Network Funding Receives Top Workplace Award in Houston Metro Area for Sixth Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by the Houston Chronicle for the sixth consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee's experience, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.

"This is the sixth consecutive year that Network Funding has been named as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle," says Network Funding President Matt Kiker. "This award reflects that we are consistently providing a strong business culture, as the judges for this recognition were our employees."

Network Funding is a private residential mortgage lender is based in Houston, Texas with offices across the nation. The goal of Network Funding is to best help homebuyers and homeowners navigate financing options of purchasing or refinancing their property.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 150,000 homes at $31.5 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

