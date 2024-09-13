Houston Energy and Climate Week Concludes with a Commitment to Greater Collaboration to a Lower Carbon Future

We hoped for 30 events, 1000 people, and 1MM impressions. In true Houston style, we surpassed our goals and expectations—by miles. - Lindsay Roe, President of Allies in Energy Post this

The week showcased 85 self-organized events throughout the Houston region, including multiple industries -- from energy to medicine to consumer goods, hosting workshops, panel discussions, and celebrations that welcomed diverse participants, including industry professionals, the media, investors, entrepreneurs, and the public. Attendees engaged in significant talks on emerging technologies in the oil and gas sector, renewable energy innovations, advancements in climate policy, capital raising, sustainability in consumer goods, and the essential role of community involvement. This self-organization approach fostered collective ownership and active participation, making everyone a stakeholder in the energy transition. Events were in person, online, or hybrid.

A notable outcome was establishing new partnerships to foster innovative solutions and attract external capital to address energy challenges. "I am thrilled with our volunteers, partners, and sponsors' impact in this first year. Our goal was to initiate constructive, pragmatic conversations, forge valuable connections, and highlight the remarkable achievements in Houston. We hoped for 30 events with 1000 people and 1MM impressions. In true Houston style, we surpassed our goals and expectations - by miles! We, and I mean all of Houston and our partners worldwide, are ready for what next year, " said Lindsay Roe, the President of Allies in Energy.

Plans for next year's gathering are already in motion, ensuring continued collaboration and energy and climate solutions advancement. Save the date and join us next year at Houston Energy and Climate Week, September 15-19, 2025. To get more involved, you can get details, including a full recap of the week, at the website: http://www.climateweekhouston.com

About Allies in Energy

Allies in Energy is a nonprofit community of business leaders, investors, and philanthropists working in partnership to increase energy and climate literacy education and investments for an equitable transition. To learn more about Allies in Energy, visit the website at http://www.alliesinenergy.org

Media Contact

Kevin McMinn, Allies in Energy, 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.alliesinenergy.org

SOURCE Allies in Energy