Houston ER Physician Details How Texas Families Can Avoid ER Visits this Winter

SignatureCare Emergency Center, like many other emergency centers in Texas, is currently experiencing this surge and Dr. Langan wants you to follow some simple rules to help your family prevent becoming ER patients.

"Take hypothermia for instance, if you are going to be outside for a prolonged period, then you should layer up. Cover up your extremities such as your face, hands and legs and occasionally go inside to warm up. This will ensure you do not get frostbite," he said.

Another major issue ERs are seeing at the moment is slips and falls especially by the elderly.

"This usually happens because most of these elderly Texans may not be aware that their sidewalks may have ice on them or may be frozen over. As they perform everyday tasks like picking up the mail or taking out the trash, they may slip in the ice and fall resulting in sprains, strains or fractures. This is easily preventable," Dr. Langan continued.

"Falling in your driveway or at home can cause hip, leg and arm fractures, but they also can cause head injuries such as concussions or bleeding in the brain. The result is a visit to an emergency room, so we want them to be aware of these preventable scenarios," he said.

The ER physician said other winter-related injuries presented to the emergency rooms include burns, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks.

"And all these can be prevented. If you are not active throughout the week, do not get up during the weekend and become a warrior. Your heart may not be ready for strenuous activities like shoving ice," he said.

He said Texans should avoid using space heaters that do not have automatic shut-off valves. They should also avoid heating up their homes using their ovens or portable generators inside the house or running their cars in their garages, and avoid walking away from burning candles as they could ignite a fire," Dr. Langan added.

