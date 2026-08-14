Houston Housing Market Shifts in 2026 as Sales Rise and Buyers Gain More Choices

Houston buyers are still active, but they also have more choices. For homeowners thinking about selling, property condition, time on market, and net proceeds can all affect which selling option makes the most sense. Post this

At the same time, homeowners looking to sell are competing with more available properties. Active single-family listings reached 38,839 in June, up 2.1% year over year, while available housing supply stood at 5.2 months of inventory. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market, compared with 50 days a year earlier.

FIT Acquisitions examines these trends and their implications for local homeowners in its new report, Houston Housing Market 2026: What Sellers Should Know Heading Into 2027.

"Houston buyers are still active, but they also have more choices," said Luciano Aires, CEO of FIT Acquisitions. "For homeowners thinking about selling, the decision isn't only about the potential sale price. Property condition, repair costs, time on market, net proceeds and certainty of closing can all affect which selling option makes the most sense."

Houston Home Prices Remain Relatively Stable

Despite the increase in available inventory, Houston home prices have remained comparatively stable.

The median price of a single-family home was $345,000 in June 2026, essentially unchanged from the previous year. The average single-family home price increased 1.2% to $455,159.

Those figures suggest Houston's changing market is not simply a story of declining home values. Instead, sellers are operating in an environment where buyers remain active but have more properties to compare before making a decision.

More Inventory Makes Property Condition More Important

The increase in available homes can be particularly important for owners of properties requiring substantial repairs or updates.

A move-in-ready home may compete differently from a property requiring foundation work, roofing, HVAC replacement, plumbing repairs or extensive renovations. With more properties available, buyers have greater ability to compare price, condition and potential repair expenses.

For homeowners, that can create an important decision: invest the time and money required to prepare the property for the traditional market or consider selling the property in its current condition.

A traditional listing may make sense for owners with market-ready homes, flexible timelines and a priority of maximizing exposure to potential buyers.

For owners of inherited, vacant, outdated or repair-heavy properties, an as-is sale to a direct buyer may provide another option.

Houston Sellers Should Compare Net Proceeds, Not Just Offer Prices

FIT Acquisitions recommends homeowners compare the complete economics of their selling options rather than focusing solely on the highest potential sale price.

A useful comparison is:

Sale price – selling expenses – repairs – concessions – carrying costs = estimated net proceeds

Traditional sales can involve costs associated with repairs, commissions, concessions, and continued ownership expenses such as property taxes, insurance, utilities, HOA fees, maintenance, and mortgage payments where applicable.

A direct cash offer will typically be lower than a property's potential retail selling price because an investor must account for repair expenses, holding costs, resale expenses, risk and potential profit.

The potential advantage of a direct sale is therefore not necessarily achieving the highest gross price. For some homeowners, it is the ability to sell a property as-is while reducing some of the preparation, financing and timing variables associated with a traditional sale.

"There isn't one selling method that's automatically better for every Houston homeowner," said Aires. "Someone with a market-ready house and plenty of time may benefit from traditional market exposure. Someone dealing with an inherited property, significant repairs, a vacant house or a time-sensitive move may value an as-is transaction differently."

Mortgage Rates Remain Part of the Equation

Mortgage rates continue to influence affordability and purchasing power for financed buyers.

According to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey, mortgage rates remain an important consideration for buyers navigating the 2026 housing market.

For sellers, a financed transaction can involve mortgage underwriting, appraisal and lender requirements. A genuine cash transaction removes the buyer's mortgage-approval stage, although title issues, liens, probate and other property-specific circumstances can still affect the time required to close.

What Houston Homeowners Should Watch Heading Into 2027

Rather than relying on a single housing statistic, FIT Acquisitions recommends homeowners monitor inventory, days on market, mortgage rates, pending sales and home prices when evaluating their selling options.

Houston's combination of increased sales and 5.2 months of single-family housing inventory shows that buyers remain active while also having more choices.

For an individual homeowner, however, the most appropriate selling strategy can depend heavily on property condition, financial priorities and the desired timeline.

The complete Houston Housing Market 2026 report provides additional market statistics and examines the tradeoffs between traditional listings and direct cash sales for Houston homeowners.

About FIT Acquisitions

FIT Acquisitions is a family-owned Houston real estate investment company with more than 10 years of real estate experience. The company purchases houses and other residential properties directly from Houston-area homeowners, including inherited, vacant, damaged, outdated, and repair-heavy properties.

FIT Acquisitions purchases properties as-is for cash and states that homeowners selling directly to the company pay no real estate agent commissions or listing fees.

Media Contact

Luciano Aires, FIT Acquisitions, 1 713-999-0124, [email protected], https://www.fitacquisitions.com/

Lauren Messer, FIT Acquisitions, 1 713-999-0124, [email protected], https://www.fitacquisitions.com/

SOURCE FIT Acquisitions