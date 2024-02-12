Houston Law Firm Burford Perry Named Among State's Best Trial Firms for Business

This is the firm's second year on the Chambers Texas Regional Spotlight Guide, which is based on independent research by the England-based legal rankings company Chambers and Partners.

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The publishers of Chambers USA have recognized Houston-based complex, commercial litigation firm Burford Perry as one of the state's elite trial firms for businesses in the 2024 Chambers Texas Regional Spotlight Guide.

Burford Perry was selected for the inaugural Regional Spotlight roster last year based on its work in business lawsuits. The exclusive annual guide is based on independent research by the England-based legal rankings company Chambers and Partners. The guide includes the top Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners.

Chambers USA has also recognized Burford Perry's Robert Burford and Matt Parks individually in the companion Chambers USA rankings of the country's top attorneys for their work for clients in business lawsuits.

The Texas Regional Spotlight selection for Burford Perry follows another successful year for the firm's team of experienced trial lawyers, including a $155 million verdict and $54 million judgment in a breach of fiduciary duty case and a take-nothing judgment in a breach of contract lawsuit seeking more than $7 million in damages.

"Everyone here is excited to be selected for the Texas Regional Spotlight once again," says Burford Perry partner Brent Perry. "We are thankful that the work we do for our clients is getting noticed by others in the legal community."

Clients and other attorneys consistently recognize Burford Perry as one of Texas' leading law firms for business disputes. In addition to the Chambers recognition, Burford Perry and firm lawyers are recognized in Texas Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, Best Law Firms, Benchmark Litigation, and others.

Burford Perry LLP is a Houston-based law firm comprised of seasoned trial lawyers representing companies and individuals in cases involving business and commercial disputes, oil and gas lawsuits, securities fraud, executive employment contracts, serious personal injuries, healthcare business operations and contracts, and trade secrets cases. The firm has prevailed on behalf of its clients in legal jurisdictions throughout Texas and across the U.S. for more than 50 years. For more information, visit www.burfordperry.com.

