Houston Litigation Firm Morrow & Sheppard Focuses on Trucking, Maritime, and Serious Work Injury Cases Across Texas and Beyond

"These are cases where a family's whole future is on the line — oilfield injuries, trucking accidents, maritime incidents. We treat every one of those clients like family, and our results reflect it." — Nick Morrow, Morrow & Sheppard LLP Post this

The firm handles complex cases arising from 18-wheeler and commercial vehicle collisions, injuries to offshore and maritime workers under the Jones Act and general maritime law, serious workplace injuries including non-subscriber claims under Texas law, burn injuries, explosions and fires, and industrial accidents. Morrow & Sheppard's practice emphasizes accountability in cases involving catastrophic harm and disputed liability.

Selected Results

The firm's results reflect its commitment to high-stakes litigation across a wide range of catastrophic injury cases. In 2025, Morrow & Sheppard recovered $31,400,000 on behalf of two oilfield workers who suffered severe burns in a tank explosion, and $12,560,000 in a separate oilfield explosion and burn case resolved the same month. The firm's other results include $9,811,472 for a worker who sustained a traumatic brain injury in an oilfield incident, $7,835,000 for a separate oilfield injury, $5,912,630 for a maritime work injury, $4,931,405 in a Jones Act maritime lawsuit, and $3,300,000 in a Jones Act case. A pipeline leak and explosion case resolved for $2,677,774. The firm has also secured confidential settlements exceeding $1,000,000 in trucking collision cases, and an $800,000 confidential settlement in a commercial delivery truck accident.

In a notable fire and explosion case, Morrow & Sheppard won a unanimous jury verdict of more than $7,000,000 — with total judgment expected to exceed $8,000,000 — for a client and his wife who were severely injured when their home exploded due to a gas valve that had never been properly plugged and sealed. The defendants were CenterPoint Energy and homebuilder Westwind Homes. The jury, sitting in Webb County, Texas, found the defendants 100 percent responsible and the client zero percent responsible. During deliberations, the jury asked the court to require CenterPoint to issue a public safety warning to other south Texas homeowners whose homes contained similarly unplugged valves. The verdict came after Morrow & Sheppard uncovered the service technician's electronic action log showing he could not have performed the work he claimed, retained expert metallurgists who confirmed the valve was never plugged, and discovered that CenterPoint's own corporate policy in the Laredo area — unlike its Houston operations — had been to skip thread sealant even when technicians did plug valves. Multiple other law firms had declined the case before Morrow & Sheppard took it to trial. A full account of the case is available at morrowsheppard.com.

In an industrial accident case, the firm recovered $3,806,000 for a worker who suffered second-degree chemical burns when a pipe gauge failed at an industrial facility, after retaining expert engineers and taking more than a dozen depositions to establish liability. In a negligent security case tried in Harris County, Morrow & Sheppard represented the family of a man stabbed to death in an apartment complex parking lot. After developing evidence that the management company had been warned the attacker was dangerous but failed to act and had discontinued security guards before the incident — and after multiple other law firms had turned the case down — the firm obtained a $4,000,000 settlement while the jury was deliberating, after jurors had already unanimously found the complex negligent.

The firm has handled matters totaling more than one billion dollars over the course of its attorneys' careers.

Morrow & Sheppard's attorneys are admitted to practice in state and federal courts throughout Texas, including the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court, and represent injured workers and families throughout Texas, Louisiana, and beyond. The firm's trial background and early case preparation are central to its approach in trucking, maritime, explosion, and work injury litigation.

In addition to litigation, attorneys at Morrow & Sheppard regularly publish legal analysis addressing issues that affect injured workers. Recent topics include the legal framework governing Texas non-subscriber workplace injury claims, the application of maritime law to offshore injury cases, and guidance on steps injured workers should take immediately following a serious workplace accident.

Morrow & Sheppard LLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and maintains an office in Midland, Texas serving the Permian Basin. More information about the firm and its attorneys can be found at morrowsheppard.com.

