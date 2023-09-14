Houzeo Launches IntelliList Listing Management on the Mobile App

Houzeo just released its IntelliList Listing Management System on its mobile app. Sellers can now list their homes for sale on the go.
MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Houzeo mobile app, America's top tech-driven Flat Fee MLS home-selling app just became even smarter. FSBO home sellers can now list their properties on the MLS directly through Houzeo's user-friendly mobile app.
Sellers can log into the Houzeo mobile app and enter their property information in minutes. Licensed listing brokers can then make the listing live on the MLS in as little as 12 hours. Houzeo's streamlined process prioritizes the seller's convenience and time.
Home sellers can choose from Houzeo's 4 affordable plans - Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum to sell a house. These plans cater to the needs of first-time home sellers and experienced sellers alike. Once a seller selects a plan, they can list on MLS, manage showing requests, and compare offers.
"Houzeo's Mobile App Listing Feature is a game-changer for tech-savvy Americans. The mobile app listing is a unique and convenient way to sell homes without the traditional complexities," states Nicholas Huscroft, a Flat Fee MLS Ohio real estate broker. "It revolutionizes the process, giving home sellers nationwide a user-friendly, cost-effective way to list your home for sale," he added.
With simple plans and transparent pricing, Houzeo empowers sellers to take charge of their home-selling journey – all from the palm of their hand. Check out Houzeo reviews to know more about how Houzeo.com is making home-selling easier for Americans in 47 states and DC.
