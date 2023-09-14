Houzeo Launches IntelliList Listing Management on the Mobile App

Houzeo just released its IntelliList Listing Management System on its mobile app. Sellers can now list their homes for sale on the go.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Houzeo mobile app, America's top tech-driven Flat Fee MLS home-selling app just became even smarter. FSBO home sellers can now list their properties on the MLS directly through Houzeo's user-friendly mobile app.

Sellers can log into the Houzeo mobile app and enter their property information in minutes. Licensed listing brokers can then make the listing live on the MLS in as little as 12 hours. Houzeo's streamlined process prioritizes the seller's convenience and time.