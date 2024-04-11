Hover Named "Data Solution of the Year for Insurance" in 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

"This recognition validates our solution, which has enabled hundreds of thousands of insurance and construction professionals to improve the speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction with reliable 3D property data." Post this

With a mobile app that provides measurements, plans, 3D models and damage photos all in one place, Hover unlocks the power of property data to drive workflow efficiencies for insurance professionals and unlock a faster claims process for policyholders – from underwriting through claims resolution. Hover helps to reduce manual data entry and processes, resulting in improved estimating accuracy and reduced cycle times from the First Notice Of Loss.

Even for skilled adjusters, it can take hours to manually inspect, measure, sketch, and document damages to a property in order to create a repair estimate. Hover's data-centric approach streamlines this process from a few smartphone photos, significantly reducing the time it takes to create an estimate.

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including data analytics, big data, business intelligence, data storage and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,200 nominations from across the globe. 80 winners were awarded across 12 categories.

About Hover

Hover brings a transformational digital experience to the built world. With a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place, Hover drives workflow efficiencies for insurance professionals and unlocks a faster claims process for policyholders – from underwriting through claims resolution. In an industry where accuracy, speed, and customer satisfaction count, HOVER strengthens operating efficiencies while delivering an unmatched policyholder experience.

Hover works with 9 of the top 10 insurance carriers and all of the top five adjusting firms for faster and more accurate property claims. Hundreds of thousands of construction and insurance professionals use Hover property data. Millions of properties and 22 billion square feet of roofing have been modeled using Hover's technology. For more information, visit hover.to.

Media Contact

Kira Wolfe, Hover, 4152991145, [email protected], https://hover.to/

SOURCE Hover