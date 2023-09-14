HOVER Wins a 2023 Pro Tool Innovation Award In Technology

HOVER has received the prestigious 2023 Pro Tool Innovation Award within the Networking and Technology category.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOVER, the technology company building the largest, most comprehensive spatial data model used to connect the homeowner and construction professional to transform the home improvement process, has received the prestigious 2023 Pro Tool Innovation Award within the Networking and Technology category. In its eleventh year, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards brought to light an impressive assortment of pioneering power tools, hand tools, technology solutions, and tool accessories.

According to PTIA's panel of judges, composed of contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, HOVER solves several challenges for contractors. They state the following:

"Visualizing what the final results will be is a challenge for every home contractor and client relationship. HOVER can help bridge that gap with its design functions, and give your clients more confidence that they're getting the home of their dream before the groundwork even starts. When it's time to crunch numbers, HOVER can help you build your estimates more quickly and even order materials once the contract is signed. There are even applications for homeowners, such as help with insurance claims and brainstorming future upgrades. When it comes to exterior design, HOVER is a high-tech solution in a high-tech world."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Pro Tool Innovation committee. This recognition validates our commitment to helping construction professionals provide the best experience to homeowners – enabling transparent, interactive, and collaborative experiences that transform home improvement," said Kevin Sturm, Head of Product and Customer Marketing at HOVER.

"Innovation comes in many forms. Pro Tool Innovation Award Winners push boundaries. They typically introduce features no one has ever seen, create new battery-powered solutions, redefine what compact tools can do, or even design products at a lower price than you would otherwise expect for the performance they deliver," said Kenny Koehler, Editor-in-Chief. "The work of teams and individuals who dare to think outside the box can be seen all over the Pro Tool Innovation Awards."

The awarded products stood out for their innovative features, superior power delivery, revolutionary ergonomics, technological advancements, improvements in jobsite safety, or exceptional value. The 2023 Pro Tool Innovation Award winners are a testament to the companies and products that propel the construction, landscaping, automotive, and manufacturing industries forward. These industry-leading products merit recognition for their role in driving progress within their respective fields.

This year, 99 different manufacturers and brands submitted over 465 products in dozens of categories for a chance to take home a 2023 Pro Tool Innovation Award.

In a statement reflecting on the 11th annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards, Executive Director Clint DeBoer expressed admiration for the ongoing innovation in the industry.

"This marks our 11th year of hosting the PTIA Awards, and each year we witness an increasing level of innovation from both large and small companies." DeBoer added, "Every Pro Tool Innovation Award celebrates a product developed by people who really believe that the standard we're used to is no longer good enough."

About HOVER

HOVER, the technology company building the largest, most comprehensive spatial data model to unlock interactive and engaging digital experiences for home improvement. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos or blueprints of unbuilt structures transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. Known for industry-leading measurements, 3D visualizations, and precise project estimates, HOVER offers contractors easy-to-use tools and customizable automation for any exterior trade, job type or team – all in one place. For more information, visit hover.to.

About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013 and are judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and trade media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO, and concrete fields as well as landscaping professionals, general contractors, mechanics, and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools, accessories, and products across a wide variety of industries and categories. Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com

