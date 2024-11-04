HOVR Crowdfunding Campaign Surpasses $250,000 Milestone, Empowering Drivers to Become Equity Investors

"We are overwhelmed with the incredible support we've received from our community, especially from the drivers who are the backbone of HOVR," said Harrison Amit, CEO of HOVR. Post this

HOVR has enabled drivers to invest in the company, as a response to requests for participation in the evolution and growth of HOVR. This early equity opportunity is designed to align the goals of HOVR with its driver community, ensuring that drivers have a voice in the business as they work with us to grow every day.

"We are committed to creating a future where drivers are not just participants but real contributors to HOVR's vision," said Muna Abdi, COO of HOVR. "This campaign is a significant step toward building an inclusive and driver-focused ecosystem."

The funds raised will fuel HOVR's ongoing growth, supporting the development of a dedicated driver hub near Toronto Pearson International Airport, advancing app features, expanding marketing and customer support, as well as the implementation of HOVR in other Canadian cities. These improvements aim to provide drivers with more predictable income, elevate the rider experience, and foster a sense of community that reflects HOVR's core mission.

Invest in the Future of Fair Ride-share.

Seize this exclusive opportunity to invest early in HOVR, a revolutionary ridesharing company poised for rapid global expansion, setting new standards of fairness and community in the industry. Whether you're a Canadian resident—accredited or not—looking to invest directly alongside our dedicated drivers through our Equity Crowdfund, or an accredited investor anywhere in the world seeking a unique investment, now is the time to act. Connect with our investor relations team at [email protected] to explore this groundbreaking opportunity, and learn more at www.frontfundr.com/hovr. Don't miss your chance to make a meaningful impact—join us today and help drive the future of how people "HOVR".

ABOUT HOVR

HOVR is revolutionizing the ride-share industry by creating a platform that prioritizes drivers' livelihoods with 100% of the fare going to them, in a transparent eco-system that clearly shows complete details of the transaction to all parties, with the goal of improving customer satisfaction within the ride-share industry. With a commitment to innovation, membership benefits, driver safety, and a community-first approach, HOVR aims to provide a better ride-share experience for both drivers and riders. By offering early investment opportunities and focusing on sustainable growth, HOVR is shaping the future of transportation. For more information, visit www.ridehovr.com. To learn more and to join the crowdfunding campaign, visit www.frontfundr.com/hovr

Media Contact

Jack-Malcolm Samedi, Jack The Publicist Group- PR Agent for HOVR, 1 (647) 614- 9726, [email protected], https://www.jackthepublicist.com

Sanjay Makkar, HOVR- Investor Contact, 1 (416) 725-6825, [email protected], https://www.ridehovr.com

SOURCE HOVR