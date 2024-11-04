HOVR Crowdfunding Campaign Surpasses $250,000 Milestone, Empowering Drivers to Become Equity Investors

HOVR, with it's innovative driver-centric approach to the ride-share industry, surpasses over 31% of it's capital raise goal, during it's first 8-weeks of running Crowdfunding Campaign with FrontFundr, Canada's leading crowdfunding organization. HOVR's business model provides 100% of the rider fare to the driver, and focuses on the creation of more equitable and fair compensation practices and standards among the ride-share industry. Read more to find out why HOVR is changing the game in ride-share and why the time is now to Invest in HOVR!
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOVR, a dynamic and innovative player in the ride-share industry, is thrilled to announce that its crowdfunding campaign has surpassed a major milestone, raising 31% of its goal surpassing $250,000 in the first 8-weeks of launching the campaign, from a diverse group of investors. This exciting milestone includes a significant number of HOVR drivers, who have taken the opportunity to invest and gain equity in the company, marking a new era of shared ownership and community-driven growth for a privately held business.
"We are overwhelmed with the incredible support we've received from our community, especially from the drivers who are the backbone of HOVR," said Harrison Amit, CEO of HOVR. "We set out to create a ride-share company that goes beyond the traditional business model, empowering drivers not just as contractors, but as members of the organization. Reaching this $250,000 milestone is a testament to the true power of making an investment available and affordable to those who share the same vision of a more equitable industry, especially with those who are literally driving it forward."
HOVR has enabled drivers to invest in the company, as a response to requests for participation in the evolution and growth of HOVR. This early equity opportunity is designed to align the goals of HOVR with its driver community, ensuring that drivers have a voice in the business as they work with us to grow every day.
"We are committed to creating a future where drivers are not just participants but real contributors to HOVR's vision," said Muna Abdi, COO of HOVR. "This campaign is a significant step toward building an inclusive and driver-focused ecosystem."
The funds raised will fuel HOVR's ongoing growth, supporting the development of a dedicated driver hub near Toronto Pearson International Airport, advancing app features, expanding marketing and customer support, as well as the implementation of HOVR in other Canadian cities. These improvements aim to provide drivers with more predictable income, elevate the rider experience, and foster a sense of community that reflects HOVR's core mission.
ABOUT HOVR
HOVR is revolutionizing the ride-share industry by creating a platform that prioritizes drivers' livelihoods with 100% of the fare going to them, in a transparent eco-system that clearly shows complete details of the transaction to all parties, with the goal of improving customer satisfaction within the ride-share industry. With a commitment to innovation, membership benefits, driver safety, and a community-first approach, HOVR aims to provide a better ride-share experience for both drivers and riders. By offering early investment opportunities and focusing on sustainable growth, HOVR is shaping the future of transportation. For more information, visit www.ridehovr.com. To learn more and to join the crowdfunding campaign, visit www.frontfundr.com/hovr
