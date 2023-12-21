How a Global Software Development Company Connected With Qualified Leads via DesignRush Marketplace

Only 16% of B2B marketers find their lead generation efforts effective. DesignRush Marketplace helps agencies gain verified and valuable clients looking to outsource their projects.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Lead Generation Institute, only 16% of B2B marketers consider their lead generation programs effective. It underlines the importance of finding new ways to reach and connect with potential leads looking to outsource their projects.

DesignRush Marketplace is another lead generation platform that streamlines the process of matching qualified agencies with verified projects. Its agency experts recommend service providers that can deliver valuable results for the client based on the project requirement, budget, and other criteria.

Businesses looking for top agencies can submit their projects via this online form.

Dan Negrea, CEO of HyperSense Software, says that getting connected with qualified leads via DesignRush Marketplace was smooth and straightforward – especially seeing how their lead-generation channels are currently inconsistent due to a decline in software development market demand.

In terms of the Marketplace project that his agency got connected with, "the client was a tech startup and they needed custom development services for turning their proprietary database into a customer-facing transactional website. It was a small project of about 500 hours of work, fitted well with the $50k provided budget," shares Negrea.

He adds that the projects they were asked to bid on were a good match for their company. "The reason is that we are offering a pretty large range of services spanning from UI/UX design to development and QA. Also, I think that [the] DesignRush team is correctly choosing the agencies invited to bid."

Negrea concludes that he sees a lot of growth potential through DesignRush's platform, and he would recommend it to other agencies.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Andrej Vidovic, DesignRush, 3053701017, andrej@designrush.com, https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush