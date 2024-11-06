How a Marine vet used pain in the trenches to eliminate skin irritation and inflammation

"As a Veteran of five deployments, we lacked accessible pain management that's effective and not embarrassing. The Marines taught me to expect the best, so I brought that to this product by using only the best formulation by the country's top experts," said Jonathan Mills, co-founder of FloCal. Post this

The new soothing and numbing creams from FloCal Distributors use the maximum strength pain relief available without a prescription—5% Lidocaine, a local anesthetic that prevents pain by blocking the signals at the nerve endings in the skin.

"As a Veteran of five deployments, we lacked accessible pain management that's effective and not embarrassing," said Jonathan Mills, co-founder of FloCal. "The Marines taught me to expect the best, so I brought that to this product by using only the best formulation by the country's top experts."

Bunnies Bum Crème numbing agents are ideal for tattoo care, loosening up during sex, minor cuts and burns, insect bites and stings and neuropathy symptoms.

Also, the brand's anti-inflammatory crème can deliver powerful relief to the 10 million Americans who suffer from hemorrhoids.

Key components of all FloCal's Bunnies Bum Crème products:

Daily relief: Designed to be gentle and effective for everyday use

Broad pain management: Known to relieve pain, burning, itching, discomfort, shrink hemorrhoidal tissues and ease pain with bowel movements

Powerful ingredients: Incorporates 5% lidocaine and phenylephrine, some of the most powerful pain inhibitors allowed for consumers off the shelf

Natural formula: High-quality natural ingredients, free from parabens, sulfates, synthetics and fragrances

Pain sufferers can discover the Bunnies Bum Crème difference for themselves at their shop on Amazon, www.bunniesbumcreme.com or contacting [email protected].

About Bunnies Bum Crème:

Bunnies Bum Crème uses two pain-relieving products to treat everything from aches to hemorrhoids. The brand empowers individuals to live their lives to the fullest, free from discomfort and irritation.

About FloCal Distributors LLC:

A veteran- and minority- owned business, FloCal Distributors LLC was founded by Giovanni Martinez and Jonathan Mills and is on a mission to provide the highest quality pain solutions to everyday Americans.

Media Contact

Mark Lewis, on behalf of FloCal Distributors LLC, 1 817-994-1949, [email protected]

Rachel Hornstein, FloCal Distributors LLC, 1 203-313-7780, [email protected]

SOURCE on behalf of FloCal Distributors LLC