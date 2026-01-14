How a Mom and Daughter Are Fixing Graduation Gifting for Today's Graduates

"Graduation gifting is still stuck on the Oregon Trail. You mail a card with a check, there's no tracking, and everyone just hopes it arrives. Families want to give something meaningful—but when gifting lacks structure, graduates lose out." — Joy Pfister, Co-Founder of GradFunded Post this

At the same time, interest in graduation registries is growing. Families are actively searching for better ways to give, yet until recently, graduation lacked a purpose-built platform of its own. Unlike other major life milestones, graduation gifting has relied on informal, inconsistent methods—without a central place for gifts to land.

GradFunded was created to change that.

Founded by a mother-and-daughter duo, GradFunded is the first platform built solely for graduation, bringing together a digital graduation announcement, personal storytelling, and a secure cash gift registry into one streamlined experience designed to improve outcomes for graduates.

"Graduation gifting is still stuck on the Oregon Trail," says Joy Pfister, co-founder of GradFunded. "You mail a card with a check, there's no tracking, and everyone just hopes it arrives. Families want to give something meaningful—but when gifting lacks structure, graduates lose out."

In just three minutes, students at any graduation level—high school, college, or beyond—can create a free GradFunded registry. Each registry can be personalized with photos and a personal story, then shared digitally with friends and family. Gifts arrive securely in one place and can be used for real-life needs such as groceries, gas, housing, or student loans—helping graduates receive more of what they're given, without loss or delay, as they start their next chapter.

GradFunded also allows graduates to track gifts and manage thank-you's with ease, helping families close the loop on giving without awkward follow-ups or guesswork.

"This is a graduation gifting glow-up," says Madison Pfister, co-founder of GradFunded. "Graduation announcements have always been about celebrating the moment. GradFunded makes that moment functional—giving people a modern, easy way to support graduates as they step into what comes next."

GradFunded was built and is maintained entirely by Joy and Madison Pfister in Virginia Beach, without outside agencies or investors. Every page and update reflects hands-on development, constant iteration, and a shared belief that graduation—often treated informally in the gifting world—deserves the same care and structure as any other major life event.

GradFunded modernizes graduation gifting," adds Pfister. "By bringing everything into one place, graduates start stronger, and families can feel confident their support reaches them.

GradFunded is available nationwide and is free for graduates to use.

