How a New Welding Wire Package Saves Manufacturers from Needlessly Running Out of Wire

"We've been hard at work to develop this 1,500-lb. package," said Nate Vanderhoof, Senior Welding Applications Engineer for North America. "We've done thorough research and field testing to ensure optimal customer performance."

This packaging extension has already been utilized by several NS ARC™ customers, including CSI, a forestry and modular housing equipment manufacturer. This company benefited from the higher-level packaging as it led to fewer disruptions during the welding process, allowing the welders to maintain momentum.

"With an additional 500 lbs. [of wire] - that keeps our welders on the station longer and eliminates the need to run it out," said Steve Souther, Manufacturing Manager at CSI. Read more about how NS ARC™ improved CSI's productivity in this case study.

With a footprint the same as the existing 1,000-lb. Tru-Trac® package, NS ARC™ current and future customers will benefit even more from this larger-weight 1,500-lb. Tru-Trac® welding wire wood reel. The productivity gains are tangible, with 50 percent more wire on each reel, equating to fewer product change-outs. With an industry average of 20 minutes to change out a large-capacity wooden reel, a facility using 1 million pounds per year could save 111 hours in change-out time and labor costs up to $16,500 annually.

The environmental benefit of the new 1,500-lb Tru-Trac® reel is also noteworthy, where customers stand to use 33 percent fewer reels for a 33 percent decrease in disposal or recycling costs.

Initially, this package is available for the ER70S-3, ER70S-6 and ER80S-D2 welding wires, with more in development.

"NS ARC™ is proud and excited to add this new 1,500 Tru-Trac® reel size to its product offering," said Tom Wehner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We look forward to working with our existing and new customers to match their application with some of the best products and packages on the market."

For more information about NS ARC™, please visit their website at www.NSARC.com.

About NS ARC™: A division of National Standard, NS ARC™ is the largest dedicated women-owned welding wire brand in the United States. NS ARC™ proudly offers a comprehensive range of welding wire solutions for welders' and manufacturers' most common problems. The brand focuses on developing welding wires that enhance the welding experience and deliver consistent, reliable results.

Media Contact

Tom Wehner, NS ARC, 1 765-610-9973, [email protected], nsarc.com

Matthew Collazo, The Heico Companies, [email protected], heicocompanies.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE NS ARC