How a Quick Swallow Screen Could Help With Early Detection of Medical Concerns

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) evaluate patients for—and treat—swallowing disorders. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is sharing the following information to put the study's findings—and its broader application with the general public—into context.

What Is Oropharyngeal Dysphagia?

Oropharyngeal dysphagia is the medical term for difficulty moving food, liquid, or saliva from the mouth through the throat and into the esophagus. It can lead to coughing, choking, aspiration (food or drink entering the windpipe instead of the food pipe), malnutrition, dehydration, or pneumonia.

Research on the RSST

A study published in the journal Dysphagia examined how healthy adults ages 20–90 performed on the RSST. The goal was to better understand what's "normal" for this screening tool and to identify which factors might influence a person's performance.

Researchers found that RSST scores declined with age, an expected finding that aligns with what is known about natural, age-related changes in swallowing—referred to as presbyphagia.

The study asked participants how many times they could swallow in the space of 30 seconds (see results in the chart below).

Age Range/Average # of Swallows:

Twenties and thirties/8.425

Fourties/8.05

Fifties/7.25

Sixties/6.7

Seventies/6.02

Eighties/4.35

The results highlighted a pronounced decline in the average number of swallows in 30 seconds as people age, particularly in the three older decades (sixties, seventies, and eighties). In addition to age, the study also explored other clinical factors that may influence performance on the screen.

Lower scores don't necessarily indicate that someone has a swallowing disorder. The study found that, on average, women reported lower scores than men. People with a higher body mass index (BMI), those taking multiple medications, and individuals with more medical conditions also had lower RSST scores. Interestingly, participants who reported feeling that they had more saliva in their mouth had higher RSST scores.

This study added to existing knowledge by focusing on participants who do not have reported neurological disorders or other medical issues. It also aimed to gather typical RSST scores broken down by each decade. In contrast, past studies have primarily focused on participants with diagnosed neurological impairments or on broader age groups without decade-specific analysis.

What the RSST Tells Us—and What It Doesn't

It's important for people to understand that the RSST is a screening tool—not a formal evaluation. It's designed to spot signs of a problem so that health care providers can follow up with more testing, if needed.

A separate study examining the RSST found that individuals who swallowed fewer than three times in 30 seconds were more likely to experience aspiration. However, because that study focused on people with diagnosed neurological conditions, its results may not apply to the broader population.

One important caveat is that saliva swallows aren't the same as food or liquid swallows. A full swallowing evaluation by an SLP looks at how a person handles different textures, volumes, and situations—like mealtime fatigue or medication timing. SLPs can also track how a person's swallowing function changes over time.

What Should You Do If You Score Low on the RSST?

If you or a loved one scores low on the RSST, talk to your primary care provider about getting a referral to an SLP. These professionals can help ensure that individuals feel safe, nourished, and confident while eating and drinking. You can find an SLP using ASHA's ProFind Database.

For more information on swallowing disorders in adults, visit ASHA's website.

