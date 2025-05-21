How a Street Cat Helped Inspire the Creation of the StomaDome Stoma Guard for Ostomy Bag Users

After surviving stage three bladder cancer and experiencing a painful mishap with his cat Sparky, 82-year-old inventor Joseph M. Baker created the StomaDome Stoma Guard—a lightweight, reusable shield that protects ostomy bags from accidental impacts. Since launching in 2015, StomaDome has helped hundreds of ostomy patients live more comfortably and confidently. The company recently announced its partnership with Happy Chemo®, expanding its mission to support cancer survivors and caregivers across the country. Learn more at www.StomaDome.com.

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sometimes, the best ideas come from the most unexpected places. For 82-year-old inventor Joseph M. Baker, that moment of inspiration came from a surprising source—his street cat, Sparky.

In the spring of 2013, Joseph received a life-changing diagnosis: stage three bladder cancer. Facing limited options, he underwent urostomy surgery to remove his bladder. As he recovered at home just weeks later, a simple jump from his beloved cat onto his sensitive stoma sparked both discomfort and innovation—the idea for what would become the StomaDome Stoma Guard.

Drawing on his decades of experience designing and manufacturing promotional vehicles for major brands like the NFL, Joseph applied his creative problem-solving skills to develop the StomaDome: a lightweight, reusable, and ultra-durable stoma guard designed to protect ostomy bags from accidental impacts. Easily attachable with adhesive Velcro, the StomaDome has quickly become one of the most affordable and effective solutions for ostomy patients nationwide since its official launch in 2015.

"I personally understand the challenges that come with living with a stoma," said Baker. "That's why I created the StomaDome—to help others like me live with more confidence and comfort."

In a proud new partnership, StomaDome is now an official part of the Happy Chemo® Community, a trusted network that connects thousands of cancer survivors, caregivers, and patients with helpful resources, products, and services provided by verified partners.

Joseph credits much of his successful recovery to the support of his wife Dona, who brought over 35 years of medical experience to his side during his most vulnerable time. Together, they now dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others in the ostomy and cancer survivor community.

"I'm on a mission to help others navigate this journey," Baker added. "Thanks to urostomy surgery, I've been given more time to live—and more reason to serve."

For more information about the StomaDome Stoma Guard or to join the community, visit StomaDome.com

