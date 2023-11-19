How Advanced Communities' Software Enabled 19,000 Smiles During a Time of War in Ukraine

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Advanced Communities joined UNICEF Ukraine and the Ukrainian Professional Development NGO to address the needs of children and families affected by the war in Ukraine. By providing a streamlined online event management system, they assisted in organizing and managing over 11,000 children's events across 10 locations, delivering the power of technology to make a positive impact during challenging times.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Spilno Meeting Points project, a joint effort by UNICEF Ukraine and Ukrainian Professional Development NGO, aimed to provide humanitarian aid, psychological, and educational support to children impacted by the war. The mission involved organizing various events for kids to give them a chance to take a break from the challenges of growing up in a war zone and simply have fun being kids. Events organized by Spilno centers were held in safe, nurturing spaces, from open-air tents to repurposed subway stations, and included puppet shows, bubble making, board games, and drawing classes, as well as learning and child development activities and psychological consultations. As the initiative expanded to multiple cities, the need for streamlined event organization and management became apparent. Ukrainian Professional Development NGO and UNICEF Ukraine partnered with Advanced Communities to develop a comprehensive online event management system on the Salesforce platform.

"We wanted to organize events for kids to give them the emotional and social support they need to help them navigate the tough times brought on by the war in Ukraine."

Dmytro Lobanov, Project Coordinator

Technology as a force for positive change

As part of this initiative, Advanced Communities provided its AC Events Enterprise solution for Salesforce Experience Cloud for free. Implemented at no cost and tailored to the project's unique requirements, AC Events Enterprise helped to create a centralized hub for managing events for children in Spilno Meeting spots, eliminating the hurdles associated with paper documentation and making the event management more efficient.

Thanks to Advanced Communities and its technology solution, UNICEF Ukraine and Ukrainian Professional Development NGO managed to bring all kids' events together on a single platform and introduce a user-friendly online registration system, making it much easier for parents and caregivers to sign up their kids for events happening in their cities.

"AC Events Enterprise gives us all the tools to easily handle our events on Salesforce. We can view everyone who signed up for the events, along with their contact details. This helps our volunteers stay in touch with attendees and send surveys to ensure they're satisfied with the services we offer."

Maryna Dudnichenko, Project Manager at Ukrainian Professional Development

The initiative gained tremendous popularity enabling 19,000 smiles during a time of war in Ukraine. Within the first seven months of the program's operation, organizers successfully conducted more than 2500 children's events in over 10 locations across Ukraine, engaging over 200 volunteers.

About Advanced Communities:

Advanced Communities is an official Salesforce SI and ISV Partner specializing in building class-leading Salesforce portals and product apps for the Salesforce Experience Cloud. With 15 years of industry experience, they have gained expertise in all aspects of creating portals in Experience Cloud and building impactful software solutions that help both nonprofits and commercial organizations achieve their goals and missions.

