How AI is changing cancer research, the site perspective, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

But, for AI to deliver on its promise, sponsors need to understand how to partner with AI-driven sites.

Join this webinar for an inside look at how an oncology research site is using AI to address the complexities of study operations.

Join Robert C. Stillman, MA, RN, CPHIMS, FHIMSS, Director, Clinical Research Informatics, The Ohio State University, The James Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Jesica Freeman (moderator), Senior Vice President, Product Management, Deep 6 AI, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How AI is changing cancer research, the site perspective.

