How AI is changing cancer research, the site perspective, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, get an inside look at how an oncology research site is using AI to address the complexities of oncology study operations. Attendees will learn how to improve protocol design and feasibility to avoid downstream challenges at the site. The featured speakers will share how sites use AI to accelerate enrollment. The speakers will also discuss how sites are managing AI technologies and upskilling clinical research coordinators (CRCs) to improve recruitment.
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oncology sites across the US are investing in AI to drive operational performance in the face of complex protocols, stringent eligibility criteria, high rates of protocol deviations and high dropout rates.
Using AI in cancer research to analyze electronic medical records and identify patients with specific genetic markers can help design clinical trial protocols by optimizing inclusion/exclusion criteria; it can help assess site feasibility and select research sites with access to eligible patients; and it can help reduce the time site staff spend on manual chart reviews to accelerate recruitment.
But, for AI to deliver on its promise, sponsors need to understand how to partner with AI-driven sites.
Join this webinar for an inside look at how an oncology research site is using AI to address the complexities of study operations.
Join Robert C. Stillman, MA, RN, CPHIMS, FHIMSS, Director, Clinical Research Informatics, The Ohio State University, The James Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Jesica Freeman (moderator), Senior Vice President, Product Management, Deep 6 AI, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How AI is changing cancer research, the site perspective.
