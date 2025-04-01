How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Safety Case Intake: Boosting Accuracy, Efficiency & Expertise, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the end-to-end workflow of a drug safety tool from intake to database integration. Attendees will learn about the time savings that can be achieved by implementing AI in case processing. The featured speakers will share firsthand experiences with an AI-enabled tool in real-world pharmacovigilance.
TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As drug safety teams face increasing regulatory demands and growing data volumes, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools has become essential for improving accuracy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in pharmacovigilance.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore how AI can revolutionize drug safety case intake, transforming how case processing is managed.
Through a combination of real-world insights and expert perspectives, the expert speakers will cover:
- A step-by-step walkthrough of how a case is processed—from email intake to AI-driven analysis, human review and database integration
- A case study demonstrating the accuracy, speed and time-effectiveness of an AI tool compared to traditional methods
- An exclusive interview with a subject matter expert (SME) who actively uses the tool, sharing their experience and feedback on its impact in daily operations
By the end of this webinar, attendees will have a comprehensive understanding of how an AI-powered solution can enhance drug safety workflows, drive better decision-making and enable quicker processing. Whether you are a pharmacovigilance professional, regulatory expert or data scientist in life sciences, this webinar will provide valuable insights into the future of AI-driven drug safety management.
Register for this webinar today to discover how AI-driven tools can revolutionize drug safety case intake and streamline pharmacovigilance workflows.
Join experts from Syneos Health, Asad Rashid, VP Safety and PV; Heather Forster, Director, Safety and PV; and Jonathon Romero, PhD, Principal Safety & PV Ops Spec, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information or to register for this event, visit How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Safety Case Intake: Boosting Accuracy, Efficiency & Expertise.
