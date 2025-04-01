How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Safety Case Intake: Boosting Accuracy, Efficiency & Expertise, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Whether you are a pharmacovigilance professional, regulatory expert or data scientist in life sciences, this webinar will provide valuable insights into the future of AI-driven drug safety management. Post this

Through a combination of real-world insights and expert perspectives, the expert speakers will cover:

A step-by-step walkthrough of how a case is processed—from email intake to AI-driven analysis, human review and database integration

A case study demonstrating the accuracy, speed and time-effectiveness of an AI tool compared to traditional methods

An exclusive interview with a subject matter expert (SME) who actively uses the tool, sharing their experience and feedback on its impact in daily operations

By the end of this webinar, attendees will have a comprehensive understanding of how an AI-powered solution can enhance drug safety workflows, drive better decision-making and enable quicker processing.

Register for this webinar today to discover how AI-driven tools can revolutionize drug safety case intake and streamline pharmacovigilance workflows.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Asad Rashid, VP Safety and PV; Heather Forster, Director, Safety and PV; and Jonathon Romero, PhD, Principal Safety & PV Ops Spec, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Safety Case Intake: Boosting Accuracy, Efficiency & Expertise.

