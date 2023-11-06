How AI is Transforming Drug Discovery: Bio-IT World Europe Participants to Share Groundbreaking Advances 29-30 November in London

"The bio-IT community has always been at the forefront of leveraging AI with the important goal of increasing therapeutic efficacy." - Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director Post this

Among organizations presenting on topics of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI are ACD/Labs, AstraZeneca, BioAI Health, Clarivate, Expert Systems, GEDiCube, Janssen R&D - Global Development, NIHR Barts Biomedical Research Centre/Queen Mary University of London, Owkin, Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center, Roche Information Solutions, and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Predictive AI, fueled by vast data reserves, identifies promising drug candidates, predicts their efficacy, and forecasts potential side effects, streamlining the early research stages. In parallel, generative AI refines molecular design with exquisite precision, drastically curtailing the time and resources necessary for drug development.

"The bio-IT community has always been at the forefront of leveraging AI with the important goal of increasing therapeutic efficacy," said Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director. "As general interest in AI explodes, our distinguished speakers have valuable information to share about its evolving role in precision medicine."

Among presentation topics in the AI track—one of five tracks into which 60+ sessions will be organized, are:

Unlocking the Potential of AI in Precision Health: Overcoming Data Challenges for Personalized Care and Early Disease Detection

Building AI/ML Models for Data Insights to Facilitate Drug Discovery Pipelines

Augmenting Drug Discovery with Cloud-Based Predictive Insights at AstraZeneca

Predictive and Generative AI in Peptide Drug Discovery

AI and data-enabled innovations will also be themes of Plenary Keynote Addresses on MOSAIC: A Global Initiative to Deploy Spatial Omics and AI against Cancer; East London: A Global Hub for Digital Precision Medicine; and Data Citizenship and Changing Data Culture.

To learn more about the Bio-IT World Europe agenda, exhibit hall and poster sessions, visit https://www.bio-itworldeurope.com/. Individuals can register for the full conference or reserve an exhibit hall and keynote pass at https://www.bio-itworldeurope.com/exhibit-hall-keynote-pass. Journalists may also register here for a press pass at https://www.healthtech.com/press.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

For over 20 years, Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the field of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare from around the world.

Media Contact

Dawn Ringel, Cambridge Healthtech Institute, 781-449-8456, [email protected], https://www.bio-itworldeurope.com/

SOURCE Cambridge Healthtech Institute