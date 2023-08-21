How Alternative Protein Drives a More Sustainable Food System, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the future of alternative proteins, including plant-based, fermented and cultivated varieties, and how they contribute to a more sustainable food system. The featured speakers will discuss key challenges facing the industry and the cutting-edge technologies and innovations addressing these challenges. The speakers will also discuss cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions for nitrogen and protein determination.
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an upcoming free webinar, explore the fascinating world of alternative protein and its pivotal role in driving a more sustainable food system.
Join industry leaders Jessica Mannix, Application Chemist at Elementar Americas, Inc., and Dr. Lutz Grossmann, Assistant Professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, as they delve into a captivating, interview-style discussion. They will shed light on the diverse range of alternative protein sources that are revolutionizing the food landscape.
To register for this event, visit How Alternative Protein Drives a More Sustainable Food System. This online event is scheduled for Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 2pm EDT (8pm CEST/Germany).
Attendees will gain insights into the exciting advancements and innovations that are charting the future of alternative protein, and understand the current trends, challenges and opportunities shaping this dynamic industry.
This session will also introduce the critical role of protein analyzers in the development and improvement of alternative protein products. Learn how these cutting-edge tools empower researchers and manufacturers to analyze protein content effectively, fostering the creation of sustainable and nutritious food options.
This webinar is especially valuable for crop producers, food manufacturing companies and food research institutions.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to expand your knowledge with industry experts and to participate in a thought-provoking discussion about the future of alternative protein.
Elementar has partnered with Xtalks for this live webinar. Elementar is a leading global provider of analytical systems for high-performance analysis of organic and inorganic elements. For decades, Elementar has set new standards in terms of precision and reliability and is a trusted partner for thousands of customers in academia, agriculture, chemical, environmental and food industries.
