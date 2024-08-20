How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the key trends in the adoption and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical development. Attendees will explore how AI-based solutions should be evaluated for use in clinical development, including how fit-for-purpose, high-quality generative AI models are being implemented for protocol development. The featured speakers will discuss critical success factors for organizations hoping to adopt or implement novel AI solutions.
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the expert speaker will discuss key trends in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for clinical development teams in biopharma and share insights into how organizations can set themselves up for success in implementing novel technologies to accelerate clinical protocol development without compromising on quality.
Clinical trial protocol documents are both critically important and highly complex. General-purpose AI models are typically unable to produce generated protocol content that is of sufficiently high quality and free of errors and hallucinations. To solve this problem, AI models need to incorporate the power of a detailed, structured data model specific to the clinical trial domain. By building or leveraging such a domain model, it is now possible to author protocol documents in a fraction of the time that it would historically take without such tools.
Register for this webinar to learn more about how organizations can apply AI for the clinical protocol development process, critically evaluate AI-based solutions to ensure they are fit for purpose and how organizations can be set up for success by adopting tools to accelerate clinical development.
Join Patrick Leung, CTO, Faro Health Inc., for the live webinar on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 3pm EDT (12pm PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Clinical Development.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected] , https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article