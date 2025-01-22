How Brave Is Mave? A New Boardgame That Brings Family Game Night to Life

The magic of How Brave Is Mave is that each player decides how Brave they want to be. It is dynamic, inclusive, and endlessly entertaining, no matter who's playing. Post this

Whether you're a board game enthusiast or just looking for a fresh way to enjoy time together, How Brave Is Mave is easy to pick up and hard to put down. This playful adventure challenges players to help Mave, the courageous goat, navigate a wobbly path, fostering friendly competition or collaboration with your fellow players.

"We wanted to create a quirky game for the modern family that brings together kids, parents, and grandparents all bonding like pros and having a blast!" said Jacqui one of the creators of How Brave is Mave. "The magic of How Brave Is Mave is that each player decides how Brave they want to be. It is dynamic, inclusive, and endlessly entertaining, no matter who's playing."

What Makes It Special

Unique game play: First ever game played off the edge of a table!

Creativity Unleashed: Players craft their own strategies, making each game as unique as the players themselves.

Teaching Problem Solving and Strategic Thinking: Engaging gameplay challenges players to think critically and plan their next moves.

Designed for All Ages: Easy-to-learn mechanics ensure fun for everyone, from kids 6+ to adults.

Hours of Entertainment: With its dynamic scenarios and replayable structure, the fun never has to end.

Starting today, How Brave Is Mave is available for purchase at www.howbraveis-mave.com and on popular platforms like Amazon and Walmart.com.

About Jonathan and Jacqui

We are ex-divorced parents, now happily married with a blend of 7 amazing kids. Very quickly, we realized there weren't enough games that spoke to families like ours, families (whether single, divorced, or married) with kids of all ages who need games that don't go on for hours and where EVERYONE can have fun, together, no matter their age.

So, we set out to create games where younger kids (6+) can play alongside their older siblings, parents, and grandparents. These intergenerational games are all about bringing the whole crew together for quality time, laughs, fun, and unforgettable memories that span generations.

Media Contact

Donna Ben, How Brave is Mave, 1 2018449221, [email protected], www.howbraveis-mave.com

SOURCE How Brave is Mave