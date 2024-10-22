How BubblyNet's Human-Centered Approach Combats Stress and Boosts Workforce Productivity

"By investing in their human capital, companies will boost productivity, profitability, talent retention, attraction, and satisfaction. That's the idea that fuels our human-centric approach at BubblyNet," says Fabio Zaniboni, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of BubblyNet. Post this

Benefits of circadian lighting include:

Improved sleep quality: By mimicking natural light, circadian lighting helps regulate melatonin production, leading to better sleep patterns. (3) It also reduces sleepiness during the day and enhances alertness and vigilance. (4)

Better mental health: Dynamic lighting systems can boost mood by reducing fatigue and improving mental health. (5)

Overall wellbeing: Proper lighting can reduce the risks of sleep-wake disruptions, which are linked to conditions like depression, diabetes, Parkinson and cardiovascular diseases. (5)

The Hidden Cost of Poor Air Quality: High CO2 Levels Slash Productivity

Similarly, ventilation and temperature control systems can automatically respond to high carbon dioxide (CO2) levels and rising heat. Zaniboni illustrates the impact of these innovations: "A remote employee complained about feeling exhausted. After checking his home's CO2 levels, we found it was through the roof. At 1,400 ppm, he was losing about 8% to 10% of his productivity."

Ideally, occupied spaces should maintain CO2 levels below 900 ppm. (6) Exposure to elevated CO2 levels is detrimental for our health: only mild exposure can cause symptoms like headaches or drowsiness, while higher concentrations can lead to high blood pressure, arrhythmia, and even cognitive impairment. (7)

Beyond CO2, poor air quality in general has been linked to serious long-term effects such as increased risk for cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. A Harvard study on indoor air quality found that office workers exposed to polluted air experienced significant decrease in cognitive function. The poor air quality worsened their strategic thinking, information processing, and ability to manage crises. (8)

Properly functioning HVAC systems play a critical role in maintaining air quality. By integrating IoT solutions, businesses can create workspaces that not only improve the employee experience, but also foster higher productivity, job satisfaction, and retention.

The Role of Sound Masking in Reducing Office Distractions

As health becomes a top priority for 82% of U.S. consumers, businesses are focusing on wellness. (9) Yet, this year's U.S. and Canada Design Trends Guide identified the lack of sound privacy and access to focused and private workspaces as the key reasons for lower employee satisfaction. (10)

Employes are frequently exposed to ambient noise and distracting conversations that can significantly impact their ability to focus. Sound masking systems are an effective solution to reduce these disruptions. By introducing subtle background sounds at low and medium frequencies, sound masking makes distant conversations less intelligible, allowing employees to concentrate better. (11) In fact, studies show a 48% improvement in focus and a 51% reduction in distractions in open offices where sound masking is implemented. (12)

This system not only boosts productivity but also creates a more comfortable and peaceful work atmosphere. In addition, it also plays a key role in improving privacy, preventing sensitive information from being overheard and creating a secure environment for confidential discussions.

Futureproofing Workplaces with BubblyNet's Solutions

As businesses navigate the evolving landscape of hybrid and in-office work models, the need for workplaces that promote well-being and productivity has never been greater. BubblyNet's innovative technology is perfectly equipped to fulfill these demands, offering smart solutions that optimize air quality, lighting, and sound control to create healthier and more efficient work environments.

Investing in these solutions leads to tangible benefits, including higher employee retention, improved engagement, and increased productivity. Zaniboni exemplifies: "Let's imagine a 30,000-square-foot office for 100 employees, costing an average of $150,000 annually. Its total personnel expenses are $15 million, which equals $500 per square foot. By improving employee productivity by just 10%, the company can add an additional $50 per square foot in value, which is 18 times the total energy costs of the building".

By integrating cutting-edge IoT systems companies enhance employee comfort and satisfaction, while aligning with sustainability goals through energy-efficient practices. As organizations look to the future, adopting BubblyNet's tech-driven wellness solutions ensures they are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow, fostering a happier and more productive workforce.

"By investing in technology that enhances workplace well-being, companies aren't just improving day-to-day operations—they're building a foundation for long-term success. With smarter environments, we create happier, more engaged teams, and that's where the true value lies. When employees thrive, so does the business," states Zaniboni.

About BubblyNet

Fabio Zaniboni, a visionary armed with 30 years in technology and the last 15 years in lighting & controls, leads BubblyNet, a software company with the goal of making buildings sustainable and human-centric. BubblyNet, based in Clearwater, FL, specializes in smart building automation utilizing Bluetooth® ️Mesh technology to create scalable, decentralized wireless networks. By leveraging the lighting system as a communication backbone, BubblyNet enables seamless integration of various IoT functions, such as occupancy, energy management, air quality monitoring and noise masking. From office buildings and airports to hotels and cultural facilities, their technology is a valuable asset in enhancing sustainability, workplace productivity and improving employee well-being and trust. For more information, visit https://bubblynet.com/.

References:

1. "State of Hybrid Work 2024 | US Report." Owllabs.com, 2024, owllabs.com/state-of-hybrid-work/2024. Accessed 6 Oct. 2024.

2. National Institute of General Medical Sciences. "Circadian Rhythms." http://www.nigms.nih.gov, National Institute of General Medical Sciences, Sept. 2023, http://www.nigms.nih.gov/education/fact-sheets/Pages/circadian-rhythms.aspx.

3. Blume, Christine, et al. "Effects of Light on Human Circadian Rhythms, Sleep and Mood." Somnology : Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine, vol. 23, no. 3, 1 Sept. 2019, pp. 147–156, http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6751071/, https://doi.org/10.1007/s11818-019-00215-x.

4. Scott, Hannah, et al. "Circadian-Informed Lighting Improves Vigilance, Sleep, and Subjective Sleepiness during Simulated Night-Shift Work." SLEEP, 30 July 2024, https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsae173. Accessed 11 Oct. 2024.

5. Milosavljevic, Nina. "How Does Light Regulate Mood and Behavioral State?" Clocks & Sleep, vol. 1, no. 3, 12 July 2019, pp. 319–331, https://doi.org/10.3390/clockssleep1030027.

6. https://www.co2meter.com/blogs/news/carbon-dioxide-indoor-levels-chart#:~:text=General%20indoor%20environments%3A%20In%20indoor,%2C%20offices%2C%20and%20public%20spaces.

7. FSIS Environmental Safety and Health Group (ESHG). "Carbon Dioxide Health Hazard Information Sheet." FSIS Environmental Safety and Health Group (ESHG), FSIS Environmental Safety and Health Group (ESHG).

8. Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health. "How Air Pollution Impacts Our Brains." Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 2 Feb. 2024, http://www.hsph.harvard.edu/event/how-air-pollution-impacts-our-brains/.

9. Mckinsey & Company. "The Trends Defining the $1.8 Trillion Global Wellness Market in 2024 | McKinsey." http://www.mckinsey.com, Mckinsey & Company, 16 Jan. 2024, http://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/the-trends-defining-the-1-point-8-trillion-dollar-global-wellness-market-in-2024.

10. Volz, Andrew, and Elaine Johnson. U.S. And Canada Design Trends and Cost Guide. JONES LANG LASALLE IP, INC., 2024.

11. Lenne, Lucas, et al. "Long-Term Effects of the Use of a Sound Masking System in Open-Plan Offices: A Field Study." Applied Acoustics, vol. 158, Jan. 2020, p. 107049, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apacoust.2019.107049.

12. Sykes, David. Productivity: How Acoustics Affect Workers' Performance in Offices & Open Areas. Oct. 2009.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE BubblyNet