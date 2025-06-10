How Camping Became the Most Practical, Affordable, and Restorative Travel Strategy of 2025

"People are looking for something that resets them, even briefly, without adding more stress to their lives. That is what Pop-Up Escapes offer." Post this

This trend signals a cultural shift toward short, restorative getaways that aligns with the financial and emotional realities many Americans are navigating, and offers travelers the opportunity to get away more frequently rather than planning one, long vacation.

The appeal spans generations. 73% of Gen Z and 75% of Millennials, along with 63% of Gen X and 42% of Baby Boomers, say they plan to take more short trips or weekend getaways this summer. These aren't bucket-list trips or one-and-done vacations that drain the bank account. Pop-Up Escapes put the traveler in the driver's seat and are designed for right now: close to home, fast to book, yet still fully restorative.

In addition to increased planning flexibility and lower costs, the impact on travelers' well-being is substantial. 78% of travelers say they feel less stressed after just two nights of camping, and 35% report feeling more calm the moment they leave for their trip. Across all generations, the consistent desire is for travel that doesn't add to the overwhelm, but instead helps relieve it.

"The headlines might be focused on rising costs, but the underlying story is much deeper," said Jeff Bettin, General Manager of Marketplace at Campspot. "Time, energy, money, and even certainty all feel more limited, but people aren't just looking for cheaper travel. They're looking for something that resets them, even briefly, without adding more stress to their lives. That is what Pop-Up Escapes offer."

To meet this rising demand, Campspot is launching its Summer Escape Sale, running June 16 through June 22, with savings of up to 40% at participating campgrounds, RV resorts, and glamping destinations. Travelers can easily browse discounted stays across North America with one easy search.

"Sometimes you just need to get away," Bettin added. "Not far, and not even for long. Just enough to sleep under the stars, feel something real, and come home feeling like yourself again."

Travelers can learn more and explore campgrounds at www.campspot.com or the Campspot app, where more than 300,000 campsites are available to book instantly with real-time availability and verified reviews.

