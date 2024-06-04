How Can AI-Assisted Image Analysis Boost Productivity in Preclinical Research, Including GLP? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will discuss how AI-based image analysis can support pathologists and other experts throughout their workflows, with a focus on preclinical procedures. Post this

After this webinar, attendees will understand:

The benefits of image analysis in a cloud-based and study-centric workflow

Things to consider when integrating software and quantitative data

The next advancements in the field of preclinical research and drug development

Register for this webinar today to learn best practices for implementing AI-assisted image analysis into the preclinical workflow.

Join Richard Haworth, Founder and Director, RosettaPath Ltd.; and Richard Fox, Veterinary Pathologist, Aiforia Technologies Plc, for the live webinar on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Can AI-Assisted Image Analysis Boost Productivity in Preclinical Research, Including GLP?

