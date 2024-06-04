How Can AI-Assisted Image Analysis Boost Productivity in Preclinical Research, Including GLP? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted image analysis improves the accuracy and efficiency in the preclinical workflow. Attendees will gain detailed information on what to consider when implementing AI into the workflow, especially in the context of preclinical and drug development research. The featured speakers will discuss how AI-assisted image analysis works under the good laboratory practice (GLP) framework.
TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital pathology with artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted image analysis has become increasingly available for clinical diagnostics, veterinary diagnostics, preclinical research and drug development. In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into how it can enhance the precision and effectiveness of pathologists' workflows with particular emphasis on the preclinical research and drug development environment.
The expert speakers will discuss how AI-based image analysis can support pathologists and other experts throughout their workflows, with a focus on preclinical procedures — from image quality control support, assistive decision-making and the quantification of morphological features mainly in the preclinical setting, including studies conducted under the good laboratory practice (GLP) framework.
After this webinar, attendees will understand:
- The benefits of image analysis in a cloud-based and study-centric workflow
- Things to consider when integrating software and quantitative data
- The next advancements in the field of preclinical research and drug development
Register for this webinar today to learn best practices for implementing AI-assisted image analysis into the preclinical workflow.
Join Richard Haworth, Founder and Director, RosettaPath Ltd.; and Richard Fox, Veterinary Pathologist, Aiforia Technologies Plc, for the live webinar on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Can AI-Assisted Image Analysis Boost Productivity in Preclinical Research, Including GLP?
