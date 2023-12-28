How Costalegre Carved Its Niche at the Intersection of Luxury and Sustainability

Tourism experiences combine world-class accommodations with conservation initiatives serving nature and community

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In western Jalisco, where lush jungle meets the rugged Pacific coastline, Costalegre beckons travelers seeking an unmatched luxury experience paired with genuine respect for the land, connection to local communities and a commitment to conservation. In Costalegre, sustainability is a key factor for both tourism pioneers and the newest resorts. Here are some of the ways that Costalegre has established its position at the forefront of sustainable eco-friendly tourism.

Cayeres®: Preserving Biodiversity, Empowering Communities

Founded by the late visionary Italian businessman Gian Franco Bignone in 1968, Cayeres® was created as a place where travelers from around the world could immerse themselves in the splendor and tranquility of nature without intruding upon it. Cayeres® makes the most of its diverse topography with accommodations ranging from fully-staffed clifftop ocean castles to design-forward private villas, colorful cliffside casitas, beachfront bungalows, and El Careyes Club & Residences. With a conscientious approach to development, Cayeres® ensures that 93 percent of land within the compound remains protected.

The Cayeres Foundation, deeply reflective of the ethos of Costalegre, was designed as a catalyst to manage innovative programs in the environment, education, wellness and the arts to support 12 rural communities in the region. This year, the Foundation is celebrating 40 years of its Sea Turtle Center. Since 1983, the foundation has safeguarded more than 16,000 sea turtle nests, releasing more than 1.3 million newborn turtles from four different species into their natural habitat. Locals and visitors, including elementary school students, are invited to help collect nests and release hatchlings, fostering a profound appreciation for one of the world's oldest surviving species.

Cuixmala: Community-Led Conservation

Envisioned by Sir James Goldsmith, knighted for his services to ecology, the luxury eco-resort Cuixmala is surrounded by 30,000 acres of coastal jungle within the Chamela-Cuixmala Biosphere Reserve, home to hundreds of wildlife species. Sir James purchased the initial piece of land featuring a nine-mile pristine coastline in 1987, which over time has evolved to include an iconic blue-and-yellow tiled dome villa, freestanding bungalows, private villas, and casitas.

Founded in 1988, the Cuixmala Ecological Foundation plays a vital role in safeguarding Costalegre's unique ecosystems through a community-led approach to conservation. Educational programs inspire local communities to embrace environmental stewardship, fostering a profound connection between residents and the natural world. Cuixmala's commitment to conservation extends to reforestation projects and habitat protection, ensuring the preservation of the region's remarkable biodiversity, which includes over 270 bird species, 70 mammal species, and 68 reptile species.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo: Pioneering Luxury in Harmony with Nature

Opened in late 2022, the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo welcomes guests to enjoy all of its 157 guestrooms and suites set upon 3,000-acres of an oceanfront nature reserve. The resort epitomizes a harmonious blend of ultra-luxury hospitality and innovative sustainability initiatives connecting guests to the natural surroundings. Committed to reducing its environmental impact, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo uses solar energy for power, significantly lowering its carbon footprint, and employs cutting-edge water conservation systems. A mere 2 percent of the reserve is developed, offering an unspoiled natural experience for guests. Authentic Mexican culture is evident in all aspects of the on-property experience. Guests are connected to the country's rich heritage and modern lifestyle via the "puro talento Mexicano" initiative that celebrates Mexican talent across all design disciplines – from the country's greatest contemporary architects to decorative folk arts sourced through philanthropic alliances. Of recent note, a partnership with famed Mexican chef Elena Reygadas announced in August 2023 has brought the unique ingredients of Costalegre and its on-site, low-impact farm Rancho Ortega, to the plates of guests at Coyul.

For outdoor lovers, the resort's Discovery Centre serves as a knowledge hub with 26 miles of hiking trails connecting guests with indigenous flora and fauna. Resident researchers and biologists lead morning hikes, unveiling the rich biodiversity of the reserve, which is home to over 70 endemic species, 3 bird species, 16 mammals, 11 amphibians, and 30 reptiles.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches 238 miles along the Pacific Coast from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally-minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Las Alamandas, Careyes®, Cuixmala, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2026), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development, with plans of opening in the year 2024.

