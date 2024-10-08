How Decentralized and Rapid NGS Testing Can Overcome Challenges in Oncology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Decentralized NGS enables testing capabilities closer to patients, reducing the reliance on central laboratories and minimizing the time required for sample transportation and processing. Post this

This approach allows for faster identification of relevant mutations and more efficient patient stratification, leading to improvement in recruitment rates and reduction in trial timelines. Decentralized NGS also enhances accessibility for patients in remote or underserved areas, helping to ensure more diverse and representative trial populations. The rapid turnaround time of advanced NGS platforms further accelerates trial workflows, enabling timely molecular data necessary to make informed decisions on patient treatment paths.

In this webinar, the speakers will discuss the transformative role of decentralized NGS in streamlining trial operations. By decentralized NGS testing, clinical trials can significantly reduce reliance on central laboratories, thus minimizing delays in sample transportation and processing and enabling faster identification of eligible patients.

This webinar will also cover the critical importance of timely genomic profiling in clinical trials. As the identification of relevant mutations can directly impact treatment decisions, the rapid turnaround time of an advanced NGS platform enables investigators with crucial information for timely and informed decisions.

Register for this webinar today to understand how decentralized next-generation sequencing testing reduces reliance on central laboratories and minimizes time required for sample transportation and processing.

Join Jane Li, Senior Director, Pharma and CRO, Life Sciences Solutions Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Dr. Binh Nguyen, VP, Medical Science and Strategy, Clinical Research, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Jacinda Snow, Sr. Director, Project Management, Hematology/Oncology, PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Decentralized and Rapid NGS Testing Can Overcome Challenges in Oncology Trials.

