How DesignRush Marketplace Earned Virginia App Development Company $550,000 in App Projects

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, the app development outsourcing market will see a steady annual growth rate of 1.84%, which will result in a market volume of $129.90 billion by 2028. The growing demand for app development services by companies and brands of all sizes will open new opportunities for agencies specializing in this particular expertise.

DesignRush Marketplace is a platform where agencies and clients can seek opportunities for a better match. Based on a client's project brief, its team of agency experts sifts through all service providers in its network to find the most qualified agencies that can provide valuable results for the client.

Businesses looking for top agencies can submit their projects via this online form.

Ethan Halfhide, Founder & CEO of the Lean Discovery Group, uses outbound channels such as email and LinkedIn as lead generation methods, as well as a few inbound channels – but finds DesignRush Marketplace to be extremely effective for his company.

"I really like DesignRush's pay-per-lead (PPL) service," says Halfhide. "We have won over $500,000 through the service to date."

He elaborated by saying that the company has secured a few projects around the $50,000 mark but their biggest was worth $220,000.

"They allowed us to accelerate our business growth and systemize the business. We wouldn't have grown to the size we are currently at without it," Halfhide concludes.

