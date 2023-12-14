How DesignRush Marketplace Helps Businesses Find Agencies Most Suited to Their Needs

By 2030, the demand for outsourcing business processes will bring a projected revenue of $525 billion. DesignRush Marketplace helps agencies match with clients looking to hire their services.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Grandview Research, business process outsourcing has a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% between now and 2030. It is also expected to bring revenue amounting to $525 billion. Despite this growth, finding the most fitting service provider takes a lot of time and effort. It requires plenty of research and getting to know each prospective agency inside and out to make the right hiring decision.

DesignRush, a B2B Marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, facilitates this agency selection process through its DesignRush Marketplace. The team handpicks the most qualified service providers and connects them with clients ready to receive their proposals.

Drew Blumenthal, Founder & CEO of Digital Drew, says that it is "worth having the listing [on DesignRush Marketplace as] another source of lead generation and credibility."

For Uğur Aydoğdu of Epigra, "marketplace platforms are particularly effective, aligning well with [their] brand ethos and facilitating meaningful connections with a target audience that has clear intentions." For Epigra, the projects available on the DesignRush Marketplace "align with their core strengths and goals."

Kevin P. Bolger II, CEO of Calibrated, shares this sentiment, seeing that the projects they encounter on the Marketplace are a good match for their agency. However, Bolger adds, "it [closing the deal] comes down to where the client is in their selection process."

Agencies think that DesignRush Marketplace enables them to connect with businesses easily. Aydoğdu says, "We appreciate the user-friendly interface and streamlined process DesignRush Marketplace offers, aiding clients in efficiently connecting with agencies like ours," says Aydoğdu.

"Our encounters in the Marketplace primarily involved website design projects, each around the $25,000 mark. These projects fit well with our capabilities and aspirations," Aydoğdu shares.

Businesses can submit their projects via this online form.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Andrej Vidovic, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush