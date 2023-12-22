How DesignRush Marketplace Helps New York-Based Design Agency Find High-Value Clients

More than 70% of small businesses outsource their design projects. DesignRush Marketplace helps agencies match with clients looking to hire their services.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Small Business Trends survey finds that 72% of small business owners choose to outsource graphic design projects. The growing demand for outsourcing services means more competition, which requires a process that makes it easy for agencies to match with prospective clients.

DesignRush Marketplace is a platform that streamlines the process of matching businesses with agencies. Its dedicated team studies the client's project brief and carefully sifts through all relevant service providers in its network to find the most qualified agencies to recommend.

For Samuel Meleder, founder & managing director of Chimpare Design, a design agency from New York, DesignRush Marketplace is in many ways a game-changer.

"We found this easy to use and [we] like that we are competing against only a handful of other agencies for the project," says Meleder.

When asked to describe the Marketplace projects his agency got connected with in terms of size, type of service required, and client industry, he answered:

"We have been connected with a marketing agency from the US who [was] looking at redevelopment of their existing website and recommendation on a new brand image. This was a medium size project with a budget of USD 15,000."

He remarked that the projects his agency got connected with were a good match for his team, and members of the Marketplace team are familiar with their service areas and capabilities.

"We would recommend the service as a whole and it has improved our lead pipeline and given the opportunity to speak to medium/large companies where we wouldn't have before," concludes the founder of Chimpare Design.

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

