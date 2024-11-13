How EHR Data Can be Used to Advance Guideline-directed Care, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

These data can be standardized to a common model, linked across health systems and enriched with social determinants of health, mortality and claims data for a holistic view of patient journeys. Post this

The understanding of post-approval medical device performance can be revolutionized by providing access to complete EHR data, including device-level data, clinical notes and medical images, for more than 100 million patients. These data can be standardized to a common model, linked across health systems and enriched with social determinants of health, mortality and claims data for a holistic view of patient journeys.

In this webinar, the speakers highlight published research using data on device utilization and safety for peripheral artery disease and pulmonary embolism as well as discuss how future research and research collaborations can be conducted using standardized data models.

Register for this webinar today to discover how complete EHR data are advancing medical device performance and improving patient outcomes.

Join Dr. Ryan Ahern, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Truveta; and Dr. Michael R. Jaff, Chief Medical Officer and Vice-President of Clinical Affairs, Technology and Innovation, Peripheral Interventions, Boston Scientific Corporation, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How EHR Data Can be Used to Advance Guideline-directed Care.

