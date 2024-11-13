How EHR Data Can be Used to Advance Guideline-directed Care, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how real-world data can be used to assess the safety of novel interventions to fill gaps in market understanding and inform clinical guidelines. Attendees will gain insights into findings from studies highlighting disparities in pulmonary embolism and peripheral artery disease treatment utilization and outcomes by race and sex. The featured speakers will discuss how collaboration with health system researchers is driving market understanding, product validation and strategic business decisions.
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Understanding post-approval performance of medical devices is inherently challenging whether through randomized trials or real-world data (RWD). Device researchers are often limited to studying broad device classes or setting up agreements with individual providers or health systems to collect necessary data.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will have an in-depth discussion on advancing medical device performance and patient outcomes using complete electronic health records (EHR) data. They will share insights into their partnership to address gaps in real-world device performance data, foster innovation, promote health equity and inform clinical guidelines.
The understanding of post-approval medical device performance can be revolutionized by providing access to complete EHR data, including device-level data, clinical notes and medical images, for more than 100 million patients. These data can be standardized to a common model, linked across health systems and enriched with social determinants of health, mortality and claims data for a holistic view of patient journeys.
In this webinar, the speakers highlight published research using data on device utilization and safety for peripheral artery disease and pulmonary embolism as well as discuss how future research and research collaborations can be conducted using standardized data models.
Register for this webinar today to discover how complete EHR data are advancing medical device performance and improving patient outcomes.
Join Dr. Ryan Ahern, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Truveta; and Dr. Michael R. Jaff, Chief Medical Officer and Vice-President of Clinical Affairs, Technology and Innovation, Peripheral Interventions, Boston Scientific Corporation, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How EHR Data Can be Used to Advance Guideline-directed Care.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks; Xtalks
Share this article