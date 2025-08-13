How EOR Services Are Powering Cross-Border Hiring in Post-Layoff Tech Market

"As the tech industry recalibrates following massive layoffs, businesses need flexible and compliant hiring solutions to remain competitive." Post this

The global tech industry has experienced significant disruption, with widespread layoffs creating instability and uncertainty in traditional hiring practices. Recent reports indicate that over 100,000 tech workers have been laid off globally in 2025 alone, impacting major corporations such as Intel, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

Intel notably reduced its workforce by over 12,000 positions, while Microsoft laid off approximately 10,000 employees across divisions including cloud computing, gaming, and hardware.

Similarly, Meta has reduced its staff by around 8,000 despite continued investment in artificial intelligence initiatives. Other companies such as Amazon, Google, Salesforce, and Cisco have also faced substantial workforce reductions, underscoring the breadth and impact of this industry-wide challenge.

These layoffs have been driven by multiple factors including economic slowdown, over-hiring during the pandemic, and shifts towards artificial intelligence and automation, compelling companies to restructure and reevaluate their workforce strategies.

Second Talent's expanded Employer of Record (EOR) services offer a comprehensive solution by managing payroll, legal compliance, and employee benefits for businesses hiring internationally.

This allows companies to scale operations swiftly without establishing local entities, significantly reducing time-to-market and administrative overhead.

"As the tech industry recalibrates following massive layoffs, businesses need flexible and compliant hiring solutions to remain competitive," said Elton Chan, co-founder of Second Talent. "Our Employer of Record (EOR) services simplify international hiring complexities, enabling companies to rapidly onboard skilled talent, reduce costs, and focus on growth."

Recently, Second Talent assisted a fintech startup based in the U.S. in assembling a cross-border remote engineering team across Vietnam and the Philippines.

Utilizing Second Talent's Employer of Record (EOR) services, the startup reduced its onboarding timeline by 75% and reported a 40% decrease in payroll administration costs within six months.

Second Talent's Employer of Record (EOR) services cover payroll processing, tax compliance, benefits administration, and local labor law adherence across Southeast Asian markets including Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. This allows businesses to mitigate risks associated with international hiring while effectively managing their global workforce.

Originally developed to support internal hiring needs, Second Talent's remote hiring and Employer of Record (EOR) model proved highly effective, prompting its expansion into external markets. The company has rapidly scaled these solutions, demonstrating consistent results in efficiency and cost management for clients globally.

