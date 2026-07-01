How Keller Logistics Delivers Comprehensive 3PL Services Amid Senior Leadership Expansions And Nationwide Growth

A full-service logistics company provides transportation, warehousing, freight brokerage and distribution support under a single provider, and Keller Logistics Group is expanding that promise nationwide. Four new senior leadership additions across its affiliates help meet the demands of manufacturers scaling their supply chains.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keller Logistics Group is a full-service logistics company offering everything a supply chain requires without the friction of managing multiple vendors. The asset-based third-party logistics provider operates four interconnected affiliates, Keller Trucking, Keller Freight Solutions, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing and Keller Industrial Properties, each a specialist in its discipline, each coordinated under one accountable partner.

What Does a Full-Service 3PL Provider Actually Cover?

For medium-sized manufacturers, logistics complexity rarely fits neatly into a single category. Keller Trucking, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, handles dedicated and private fleet conversions, along with spotting, shuttle and transportation management, giving manufacturers the option to outsource their fleet operations without sacrificing control.

Keller Freight Solutions, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, delivers a multimodal freight portfolio spanning intermodal, drayage, expedited, flatbed, reefer and LTL options, supported by certified transportation brokers through the Transportation Intermediaries Association.

On the warehousing side, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, offers turnkey warehousing services and secondary contract packaging within its ambient and protected-from-freeze facilities in Ohio and Kentucky. Customers also benefit from real-time visibility through Keller's proprietary 1K software, integrated within its TMW transportation management system. This technology layer replaces the patchwork of tracking tools that manufacturers often juggle across separate providers.

The fourth affiliate, Keller Industrial Properties, rounds out the offering with an industrial real estate platform that pairs facility solutions directly with supply chain services. This uncommon combination allows customers to align their physical footprint with their logistics strategy from the start.

Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group, notes, "Enterprise shippers are consolidating their supply chains around fewer, stronger partners — partners who can deliver across brokerage, dedicated, warehousing, co-packing, and real estate without losing personal accountability. That is exactly the company we have spent 48 years building."

That 48-year foundation is now expanding rapidly. Keller Logistics Group recently announced three new senior leaders across its affiliates, including Lars Cleland, a 27-year C.H. Robinson veteran, who was named President of Keller Freight Solutions as the company expands its warehousing footprint into Maine and Connecticut. The additions deepen an already experienced leadership team, reinforcing Keller's standing as a full-service 3PL provider backed by a service guarantee across every business unit.

For manufacturers reconciling invoices from five different vendors, following up on shipments across disconnected platforms and explaining their supply chain needs from scratch with every new logistics contact, Keller's structure offers a different model — one relationship, full coverage.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is an asset-based third-party logistics provider headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, with more than 48 years of experience delivering reliable supply chain solutions. Keller serves manufacturers and shippers across the country with transportation, freight brokerage, warehousing, secondary contract packaging and industrial real estate services backed by a service guarantee on every business unit.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Keller Logistics Group, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://kellerlogistics.com/

SOURCE Keller Logistics Group