How Labor Shortages and Telehealth Impact HCP Targeting: Best Practices Using Claims Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the featured speaker will present best practices for navigating market dynamics and creating sales territory alignment planning based on the physician landscape. Moreover, the speaker will discuss how market share insights provide knowledge of competition and utilization to inform messaging and HCP targeting efforts. The speaker will also explore how code-level data provides diagnosis and procedure insights that allow for better targeting with specific provider profiles.

Register for this webinar to learn the importance of updating HCP targeting strategies and adapting to the changing healthcare landscape.

Join Anja Maciagiewicz, Manager, Healthcare Strategy & Innovation, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 1pm EDT (5pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Labor Shortages and Telehealth Impact HCP Targeting: Best Practices Using Claims Insights.

