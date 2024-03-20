How Labor Shortages and Telehealth Impact HCP Targeting: Best Practices Using Claims Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to leverage robust medical claims-based intelligence to drive insights for label expansion, new drug and device development, market research, territory sales planning and KOL assessment. Attendees will explore how market share data helps representatives know which products the doctors they are calling are using, allowing for targeted, custom messaging. The featured speaker will discuss how to use practitioner and facility code-level claims data to quickly modify their practitioner target list based on how the activity of the physicians changes from year to year.
TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From a surge in telehealth utilization to worsening healthcare provider (HCP) shortages and workloads to shrinking provider access and density, traditional visits by sales representatives are fading. In this webinar, the attendees will get to learn about the importance of updating HCP targeting strategies and adapting to the changing healthcare landscape, especially trends impacting HCPs and how they interact with life sciences sales representatives. They will also get to learn how medical claims-based intelligence can deliver actionable insights to help life sciences teams modernize their marketing and sales efforts.
Physician shortages also exacerbate the challenge of identifying HCPs to target. With fewer practitioners, practices must make trade-offs between specialty providers and patients, which impacts therapeutic market development. In an already understaffed and overburdened care delivery system, time with and access to HCPs is at a critically low level.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will present best practices for navigating market dynamics and creating sales territory alignment planning based on the physician landscape. Moreover, the speaker will discuss how market share insights provide knowledge of competition and utilization to inform messaging and HCP targeting efforts. The speaker will also explore how code-level data provides diagnosis and procedure insights that allow for better targeting with specific provider profiles.
Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 1pm EDT (5pm GMT/UK).
