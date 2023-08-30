How Life Science Companies can Realize the Full Value of Their R&D Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, get insights on the most common barriers to leveraging AI in R&D data digital transformation and how to overcome them. Attendees will learn about the most common barriers to digital transformation and how to overcome them. The featured speakers will discuss the foundations that need to be in place before embarking on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) initiatives. The speakers will also discuss the investments that other companies have made to accelerate the digital transformation of their businesses.
TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biotech and Pharmaceutical organizations have increasingly large volumes of data at their disposal, yet most struggle to extract value from it. While many companies are keen to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), a majority don't have the necessary foundations in place for using AI in R&D digital transformation initiatives to be successful.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore the root causes behind this problem and describe how commonly found deficiencies in data quality, infrastructure and governance can be addressed. Attendees will also gain insights from two case studies that illustrate the importance of establishing and maintaining good data management practices, regardless of the size or stage of their digital journey.
Join this webinar to get insights on the most common barriers to leveraging AI in R&D data digital transformation and how to overcome them.
Join experts from ProPharma, Eliot Randle, PhD, MBA, SVP, Digital Transformation; and Dana Vanderwall, Senior Director, Digital Transformation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging AI in R&D Data to Accelerate Digital Transformation.
