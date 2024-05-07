How many leads does it take for dealerships to sell a car?

"We published this data for dealers to use when it comes to their marketing, pricing, and other inventory strategies," -- David Steinberg, CEO of Foureyes Post this

"We published this data for dealers to use when it comes to their marketing, pricing, and other inventory strategies," said David Steinberg, Foureyes founder and CEO. "It's data dealers can directly apply to their decision-making and processes to gain a competitive jump."

The study analyzed the lead-to-sale data to determine an "efficiency" metric across makes and models. The full report can be found here.

Atop the list of the least efficient vehicles to sell by make were Chrysler (receiving 5.4 leads on average), Dodge (5.2), and Land Rover (5.2). Meanwhile, Nissan (2.8), Subaru (2.9), and MINI (3.0) had the most efficient ratios.

Leads per VIN sold by make:

Chrysler (5.4)

Dodge (5.2)

Land Rover (5.2)

Audi (5.1)

INFINITI (4.5)

Jeep (4.1)

RAM (4.1)

Acura (3.9)

Volkswagen (3.9)

Mercedes-Benz (3.7)

Lexus (3.6)

Ford(3.6)

Chevrolet (3.5)

GMC (3.4)

Hyundai (3.4)

Kia (3.4)

Honda (3.4)

Buick (3.4)

Cadillac (3.3)

Mazda (3.3)

Mitsubishi (3.2)

BMW (3.2)

Toyota (3.1)

Mini (3.0)

Subaru (2.9)

Nissan (2.8)

Looking at the least efficient vehicles to sell by make + model, two EVs were atop the list -- the Volkswagen ID.4 (6.9 leads per sale) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (6.2). Of the remaining top 15 least efficient vehicles, multiple models appeared from each of Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Kia.

See the top 40 LEAST efficient vehicles to sell here.

Conversely, the most efficient make + models were largely from Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Subaru, Ford, and Kia. The Nissan Sentra (2.0 leads per sale) was found to be the most efficient vehicle to sell, followed by the Ford Edge (2.3), Kia Soul, (2.3), and Nissan Kicks (2.5).

See the top 40 MOST efficient vehicles to sell here.

"While the study presents this make and model data as a measure of 'efficiency,' Foureyes recognizes multiple factors are actually in play here," said Steinberg. "For example, are these vehicles actually harder to sell, or do some simply garner more attention because they're desirable and innovative? In the end, we simply wanted to show dealers what they can generally expect."

