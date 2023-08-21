How Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary is Revolutionizing Retail

"The number of people suffering from anxiety, depression, inflammation, pain, and other ailments continues to skyrocket. Our mission is to help people find natural alternatives to the many harmful pharmaceutical drugs on the market," said Alex Roshid Abdul, COO and Co-Owner. Tweet this

"The number of people suffering from anxiety, depression, inflammation, pain, and other ailments continues to skyrocket. Our mission is to help people find natural alternatives to the many harmful pharmaceutical drugs on the market," said Alex Roshid Abdul, COO and Co-Owner of Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary. "We attribute our past, present, and future success to our offering the best customer experience combined with the highest quality products."

Featured CBD products include gummies, full and broad spectrum oil, isolate oil, hemp flower, lotions, pain cream, pre-rolled flower, and pet treats. Most importantly, all products are acquired from top white-labeling manufacturers in the US. Lab test results for each product are also posted on the company's website.

Heading into 2023, the focus is shifting from storefront retail growth to the company's wholesale/packaging division. Fueled by a heavy concentration on online marketing, more customers are now ordering directly from the website. Products are then shipped from the company's wholesale location in San Antonio.

Abdul is available for interviews to talk more about things like the growing demand for CBD products, Mary Jane's unique business model, and trends in the CBD industry as a whole.

For more information visit www.mjcbdd.com. Contact [email protected] or call (210) 689-1641 for media inquiries.

Media Contact

Alex Roshid Abdul, Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Inc., 1 (210) 689-1641, [email protected], www.mjcbdd.com

SOURCE Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Inc.