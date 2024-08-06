How Mission Cloud delivers Advanced Analytics via AWS to Power the Celtics' Game-Winning Strategy

Boston Celtics use advanced decision-making analytics to improve gametime decisions

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Boston Celtics celebrate their historic 18th NBA Championship, the team's use of advanced technology and analytics has come into the spotlight. The Celtics, a customer of Mission Cloud, a leading cloud and AI solution provider, and AWS Premier Services Partner, have been at the forefront of leveraging cloud technology and data analytics to support the storied team's success on the court.

The Celtics have undergone a significant digital transformation, migrating their legacy systems to a modern, cloud-based platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This move has allowed the team to efficiently collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data, enabling data-driven decision-making in near real-time."

"The cloud has been a game-changer for us," said Jay Wessland, CTO of the Boston Celtics. "By modernizing our infrastructure and embracing advanced analytics, we've provided our coaches and players with insights that give us a competitive edge on the court."

The Celtics' partnership with Mission Cloud has been instrumental in this transformation. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Mission Cloud provided the technical expertise and strategic guidance needed to navigate the complex world of AWS cloud technology.

"Mission Cloud has helped us build this extremely modern, world-class technology and compute AWS environment," said Wessland. "The biggest impact that Mission Cloud has had on the Celtics is using AWS to analyze data and improve our analytics without the additional operational expenses necessary to develop our own in-house experts. Instead, Mission Cloud gives us the expertise on how to manipulate that data and run it in a modern IT environment."

"Our team at Mission Cloud extends a huge congratulations to the Boston Celtics on their 18th NBA Finals victory," said Simon Anderson, Founder and CEO of Mission Cloud. "It has been a privilege to work alongside the Celtics organization throughout their cloud journey, supporting them as they work with Mission Cloud to leverage cutting-edge technology on AWS to enhance their performance both on and off the court. We are proud to play such a pivotal role in their digital transformation. We are thrilled to see how their investments in cloud technology and data-driven decision-making have contributed to their continued success."

