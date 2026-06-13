How Hybrid Fulfillment Helps DTC Brands

PASADENA, Calif., June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How NextSmartShip Helps DTC Brands Scale Through Global Fulfillment

For direct-to-consumer brands, growth often creates a new set of logistics challenges. As order volumes increase, founders must decide where to store inventory, how to manage shipping costs, and how to maintain fast delivery times without tying up too much capital in stock.

NextSmartShip helps growing DTC brands navigate these decisions through a global fulfillment network designed to connect China-based production with consumer demand in the United States and other international markets.

With more than 20 fulfillment centers around the world, NextSmartShip combines domestic warehousing with China-based fulfillment to help brands build a more flexible logistics strategy. Its global warehouse network includes locations in the US, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

"We designed NextSmartShip to grow alongside our clients," said William Yu, Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to remove logistical barriers so DTC brands can focus on delivering great products and experiences, no matter where their customers are."

Addressing the Fulfillment Gap for Growing Brands

Many traditional fulfillment providers are built around the needs of high-volume enterprise clients. Smaller DTC brands, startups, and crowdfunded businesses may encounter rigid processes, limited flexibility, unclear pricing, and shipping costs that place pressure on their margins.

NextSmartShip's approach is designed for brands that need room to scale without committing to an enterprise-level logistics structure too early. The company provides end-to-end fulfillment support, including warehousing, order processing, shipping, SKU management, kitting, and custom packaging.

This allows founders to focus on growing their business while maintaining greater visibility into inventory and fulfillment decisions.

A Hybrid China-U.S. Fulfillment Model

NextSmartShip differentiates itself through a hybrid fulfillment network that enables brands to distribute inventory across multiple regions.

Brands can use China-based fulfillment to ship products closer to the source of production, reducing the need to send their entire inventory overseas in advance. At the same time, they can place best-selling products in U.S. warehouses to support faster domestic delivery and competitive shipping rates.

By leveraging NextSmartShip, brands can achieve up to 33% faster delivery while saving up to 40% in shipping and logistics costs.

This model gives brands the flexibility to adjust their inventory strategy based on product demand, sales performance, and customer expectations.

NextSmartShip also uses a multi-carrier shipping system that selects an appropriate delivery option at the individual order level. By evaluating different fulfillment routes and carrier options, brands can make more informed decisions about delivery speed, shipping costs, and inventory allocation.

Built to Support DTC Growth

Since 2019, NextSmartShip has shipped more than 10 million parcels and expanded its fulfillment capabilities to support a growing number of e-commerce businesses.

Its network is designed to serve brands at different stages of growth, from early product launches and crowdfunding campaigns to established DTC operations with more complex fulfillment requirements.

Rather than treating logistics solely as a cost center, NextSmartShip aims to help brands use fulfillment as a strategic advantage. A flexible supply chain can help businesses reduce inventory risk, preserve cash flow, and respond more effectively as demand changes.

For DTC founders sourcing products from China or expanding their presence in the U.S. market, NextSmartShip provides a scalable fulfillment model built around the realities of modern e-commerce.

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a strategic fulfillment partner for growing direct-to-consumer brands, providing end-to-end logistics solutions for over 2,000 DTC brands globally. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China and Los Angeles, California, NextSmartShip has 30 fulfillment centers across 13 countries and a robust network of 400+ shipping routes. NextSmartShip simplifies warehousing, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery for the modern e-commerce era.

Media Contact

Olivia Lin, NextSmartShip, 1 (917) 302-8858, [email protected],

https://www.nextsmartship.com/

Media Contact

June, NextSmartShip, 86 +8615253516093, [email protected], https://www.nextsmartship.com/

SOURCE NextSmartShip