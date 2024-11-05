How Oncology Biotechs Can Achieve Always Audit Ready Clinical Operations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how biotech and biopharma companies can maintain a constant state of audit-readiness using lean methodologies and strategic tools. Attendees will learn about identifying the key strategies, or 'silver bullets,' for sustained audit readiness. The featured speaker will discuss the crucial role of collaborators in achieving and maintaining audit readiness.
In this webinar, Julie Martin, CEO, Scimega, examines how a niche Canadian oncology clinical research organization (CRO) deploys the 'silver bullet' that keeps organizations always audit-ready. She will focus on how to maintain audit readiness with a robust team foundation; how Lean methodologies and tools are effective in doing this; and how other partners that collaborate in operations fulfillment can be integrated into always audit-ready processes.
Register for this webinar today to understand how an audit-ready organization should function with valuable input on how audit processes can be streamlined and how continuous compliance with regulatory requirements can be ensured.
Attendees will also get access to the white paper "Expert Guidance to Key Advantages of Canadian Regulatory Landscape," which focuses on how to navigate the regulatory landscape.
Join Julie Martin, MSc, Lean Certified, CEO, Scimega, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Oncology Biotechs Can Achieve Always Audit Ready Clinical Operations.
