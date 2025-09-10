How One County Cut Hunger Rates Over 10 Years -- and What Your Community Can Learn

"When local businesses, governments, nonprofits, and residents unite around a shared mission, we create real change," said Laurie George, President & CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County. Post this

Momentum has been building. In August, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners issued a proclamation officially recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. Several municipalities quickly followed, adopting their own proclamations and joining the fight against hunger.



Ten Years of Progress

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Palm Beach County Hunger Relief Plan, a groundbreaking initiative led by UWPBC and Palm Beach County, in partnership with 183 local agencies. Since the plan launched in 2015:

Food insecurity dropped from 14.2% to 11.5%.

Child hunger declined from 23.6% to 18.1%.

While these milestones are worth celebrating, UWPBC leaders stress that too many families still struggle to put food on the table. Hunger Action Month is both a celebration of progress and a call to action.

A Playbook for Communities Nationwide

United Way of Palm Beach County is encouraging leaders and organizations across the country to replicate its approach:

Engage municipalities through proclamations and local leadership.

Mobilize nonprofits and volunteers to host hunger relief events.

Amplify efforts with coordinated messaging and marketing support.

Every community has the power to reduce hunger. The Palm Beach County model shows that progress is possible when everyone works together.

For more information about Hunger Action Month and how to get involved, email: [email protected]

