How One County Cut Hunger Rates Over 10 Years -- and What Your Community Can Learn

As hunger rates climb nationwide, one county found a way to reverse the trend — and its model shows how other communities could do the same.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What if every community had a roadmap to cut hunger rates? In Palm Beach County, Florida, that vision is becoming reality — and United Way of Palm Beach County (UWPBC) is showing how others can follow suit.
This September, as part of Hunger Action Month, Feeding America's national campaign, UWPBC is rallying municipalities across the county to take bold steps against food insecurity. From official proclamations to community food drives and awareness events, the county is proving that hunger is solvable when entire communities work together.
Momentum has been building. In August, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners issued a proclamation officially recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. Several municipalities quickly followed, adopting their own proclamations and joining the fight against hunger.
"When local businesses, governments, nonprofits, and residents unite around a shared mission, we create real change," said Laurie George, President & CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County.
Ten Years of Progress
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Palm Beach County Hunger Relief Plan, a groundbreaking initiative led by UWPBC and Palm Beach County, in partnership with 183 local agencies. Since the plan launched in 2015:
- Food insecurity dropped from 14.2% to 11.5%.
- Child hunger declined from 23.6% to 18.1%.
While these milestones are worth celebrating, UWPBC leaders stress that too many families still struggle to put food on the table. Hunger Action Month is both a celebration of progress and a call to action.
A Playbook for Communities Nationwide
United Way of Palm Beach County is encouraging leaders and organizations across the country to replicate its approach:
- Engage municipalities through proclamations and local leadership.
- Mobilize nonprofits and volunteers to host hunger relief events.
- Amplify efforts with coordinated messaging and marketing support.
Every community has the power to reduce hunger. The Palm Beach County model shows that progress is possible when everyone works together.
For more information about Hunger Action Month and how to get involved, email: [email protected]
