STL Ocarina, a Texas-based musical instrument company, has seen firsthand how video game music inspires musicians. According to the company, many customers first discovered the ocarina through Zelda, seeking to recreate the melodies they loved from the game.

"Zelda wasn't just a game for many people. It was their first real connection to music," said Dr. Dennis Yeh, founder of STL Ocarina. "Players didn't just listen; they wanted to play. That curiosity often leads to learning an instrument, exploring other music, and sometimes composing their own."

This trend reflects a broader shift in how people discover and engage with music today. Video games now blend storytelling and emotion in powerful ways, creating lasting musical impressions. Zelda's melodies, often simple yet emotionally resonant, evoke themes of exploration, healing, and reflection, appealing to both beginners and experienced musicians.

Across social media and video platforms, fans continue to share performances of Zelda music on ocarina and other instruments, often filmed in unique settings. These performances highlight how a fictional world can spark real-world creativity, turning players into performers.

As the franchise marks four decades of influence, its musical legacy continues to bridge gaming culture with traditional musicianship—reminding audiences that inspiration can come from unexpected places.

Founded over 20 years ago, STL Ocarina introduces people of all ages to the ocarina through education, performance, and craftsmanship. The company works with musicians, educators, and creators to make music accessible and to connect pop culture with traditional musical instruments.

