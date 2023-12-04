How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore lupus solutions and real-world treatment impacts through a discussion on patient aspects and the role of technology in streamlining research efficiency. Attendees will gain insights into key patient-relevant features that should be covered by real-world data (RWD) in lupus. Attendees will learn about the potential of RWD to improve the understanding of the patient and caregiver experience/needs, as well as accelerate clinical research into the development of new treatment options. In addition, the featured speakers will discuss how technology can play a bigger role in enabling trial recruitment and reducing the data collection burden for patients, care teams and researchers.
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this informative webinar to explore lupus solutions and real-world treatment impacts through a discussion on patient aspects and the role of technology in streamlining research efficiency. Lupus is a complex disease with diverse manifestations, limited treatment options and inequitable impact on the affected population. This makes research into patient experience, treatment patterns and long-term clinical outcomes particularly challenging.
High-quality real-world data (RWD) can enable researchers to assess the current disease burden and generate evidence on the impact of new and established treatments in a highly efficient way, including exploring new hypotheses and capturing long-term outcomes. "Ideal" sources of RWD for Lupus would include the following components:
- Demographic and socioeconomic data
- Deep clinical information on disease manifestations
- Health care utilization, including treatment information
- Long-term clinical outcomes, including patient-reported outcomes (PROs)
Join Alira Health's Real World Solutions experts and external partners from FORWARD — the US national databank for rheumatic diseases — for a deep dive into Lupus RWD.
Join Dr. Kaleb Michaud, Professor, Division of Rheumatology, Director, Rheumatology Fellowship Research Program, University of Nebraska Medical Center; Dr. Patti Katz, Professor, Medicine, University of California San Francisco; and Frederico Calado, Vice President, Global Real-World Solutions, Alira Health, for the live webinar on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD.
To learn more about the Alira Health partnership with FORWARD, visit Alira Health and FORWARD Launch Enhanced Lupus Patient Registry, Accelerating Solutions for Patients.
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
