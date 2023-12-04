How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Lupus is a complex disease with diverse manifestations, limited treatment options and inequitable impact on the affected population. Post this

Demographic and socioeconomic data

Deep clinical information on disease manifestations

Health care utilization, including treatment information

Long-term clinical outcomes, including patient-reported outcomes (PROs)

Join Alira Health's Real World Solutions experts and external partners from FORWARD — the US national databank for rheumatic diseases — for a deep dive into Lupus RWD.

Join Dr. Kaleb Michaud, Professor, Division of Rheumatology, Director, Rheumatology Fellowship Research Program, University of Nebraska Medical Center; Dr. Patti Katz, Professor, Medicine, University of California San Francisco; and Frederico Calado, Vice President, Global Real-World Solutions, Alira Health, for the live webinar on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Accelerate Lupus Solutions with RWD.

To learn more about the Alira Health partnership with FORWARD, visit Alira Health and FORWARD Launch Enhanced Lupus Patient Registry, Accelerating Solutions for Patients.

